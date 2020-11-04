‘We believe we’re on track to win this election’: Biden hopeful for victory but not yet declaring
“Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do,” Biden said.
I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.
He warned that, because of the “unprecedented” early and mail-in vote, it will take a while to count every ballot.
“We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan,” Biden said, naming two key Midwest battleground states. He also expressed belief in winning Pennsylvania.
#Biden in first speech of the election night: I am confident we will win Pennsylvania!Meanwhile, #Pennsylvania: #Trump#ElectionDay2020pic.twitter.com/fwu8CWVteO— Igor Zhdanov (@IgorZhdanovRT) November 4, 2020
Trump currently has a lead lead in all three, but a lot of the early and mail-in ballots are still being counted and the states are all run by Democrats.
“Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this!” Biden told the crowd, before retiring for the night.