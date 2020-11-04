 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We believe we’re on track to win this election’: Biden hopeful for victory but not yet declaring
4 Nov, 2020 05:51
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden told supporters he was optimistic about winning the election but stopped short of claiming victory before retiring for the night with multiple states remaining in the balance.

“Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do,” Biden said.

I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.

He warned that, because of the “unprecedented” early and mail-in vote, it will take a while to count every ballot.

“We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan,” Biden said, naming two key Midwest battleground states. He also expressed belief in winning Pennsylvania.

Trump currently has a lead lead in all three, but a lot of the early  and mail-in ballots are still being counted and the states are all run by Democrats.

“Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this!” Biden told the crowd, before retiring for the night.

