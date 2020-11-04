‘We believe we’re on track to win this election’: Biden hopeful for victory but not yet declaring

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden told supporters he was optimistic about winning the election but stopped short of claiming victory before retiring for the night with multiple states remaining in the balance.

“Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do,” Biden said.

I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.

He warned that, because of the “unprecedented” early and mail-in vote, it will take a while to count every ballot.

“We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan,” Biden said, naming two key Midwest battleground states. He also expressed belief in winning Pennsylvania.

Trump currently has a lead lead in all three, but a lot of the early and mail-in ballots are still being counted and the states are all run by Democrats.

“Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this!” Biden told the crowd, before retiring for the night.