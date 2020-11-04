 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We believe we’re on track to win this election’: Biden hopeful for victory but not yet declaring
Lindsey Graham wins re-election to Senate despite record-breaking fundraising by Democratic challenger

4 Nov, 2020 05:49
Lindsey Graham wins re-election to Senate despite record-breaking fundraising by Democratic challenger
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. November 3, 2020. © REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has fended off a fierce push by Democrats to unseat him, winning re-election after warning that he was being "killed financially" by challenger Jaime Harrison's fund-raising.

With 53 percent of precincts having reported results in South Carolina, Graham was leading Harrison by nearly 13 percentage points, at 55.8-42.9 percent. Pollsters had considered the contest a tight race as the battle over confirmation of US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett boosted Democrat fund-raising.

Graham said in a September Fox News interview that Harrison was on track to spend nearly $100 million on the race. The previous record for any South Carolina Senate election was the $13 million that Graham spent in 2014. "I'm being killed financially," he said. "This money is because they hate my guts."

Graham won his fourth term in the Senate after playing a pivotal role in the confirmation of another Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh. He pivoted from being a critic of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016, after making a failed bid for the Republican nomination himself, to becoming one of his strongest allies in the Senate.

