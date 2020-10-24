‘Who would ever vote for him?’ Never-Trumpers & Dems cheer after Fox host Lou Dobbs rips Sen. Lindsey Graham for Trump ‘betrayal’

Pro-Trump Fox pundit Lou Dobbs has earned unlikely admiration from critics on both sides of the aisle after torching GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, who he accused of betraying the American people by turning against the president.

Dobbs took the airwaves with an anti-Graham tirade on Friday, blasting the South Carolina senator after he suggested he would not attempt to compel testimony from the heads of social media giants Twitter and Facebook on allegations of censorship until after the November election.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn, he has betrayed the American people and his oath of office,” Dobbs charged on a segment of his show, also slamming Graham for doing “absolutely nothing” to investigate misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe launched at the tail end of the Obama administration.

I don't know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It’s just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying ‘stay tuned.’ He said he was going to get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee.

RINO Subversion: Lou says it’s time to tune out Lindsey Graham after the senator said he will not subpoena Twitter & Facebook’s CEOs until after the election. #MAGA#AmericaFirst#Dobbspic.twitter.com/oqFCAoGSBS — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 23, 2020

While Graham did vote to authorize subpoenas for the tech CEOs on Thursday, joining the 11 other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated the move would merely serve as “leverage” to secure voluntary testimony at a hearing after the presidential race. Democrats on the Senate panel have urged for a delay in the hearing, but were not present for the vote, as they opted to boycott separate confirmation proceedings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The president and his conservative allies have repeatedly accused Big Tech platforms of political bias and censorship, most recently pointing to efforts by Facebook and Twitter to bury a New York Post report alleging shady business dealings by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Though Dobbs’ ire toward Graham was directed at his perceived disloyalty to President Trump, some of the most fervent critics of the commander in chief lined up to cheer the segment, among them the reliably NeverTrump Lincoln Project and progressive Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast.

“Lindsey Graham is a weak man with a weak character,” the Lincoln Project said in a particularly brutal statement. “While we hate to give Lou Dobbs any credibility, when he’s right, he’s right and should be commended for calling out Graham for being the pathetic swamp rat he is.”

The Lincoln Project rarely agrees with Lou Dobbs, but today we join in his sentiments that South Carolinians should not re-elect the spineless, do-nothing, dead weight Senator Lindsey Graham. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/UPYdoqW4gO — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

Some netizens observed that Dobbs’ remarks could serve as a de facto, if not unintentional, endorsement for Graham’s Democratic Senate challenger, Jamie Harrison, who has himself blasted Graham for making an about-face on the president – though for the opposite reason than the Fox host.

I didn’t have Lou Dobbs endorsing @harrisonjaime on my 2020 hellscape bingo card, but here we are pic.twitter.com/4c8kCiK9S1 — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 24, 2020

damn right he did. a beautiful thing to see. Lou Dobbs inadvertently helping turn the Senate Blue. — isaac (@isaacappelt) October 24, 2020

Though South Carolina remains a deeply red state, where Graham has handily won every race since first entering the Senate in 2003, Harrison’s campaign has turned heads. In the third quarter of 2020, he raked in some $57 million in donations, shattering the record for single-quarter fundraising for any Senate race in American history.

More conspiracy-minded netizens seized on the Dobbs segment as proof that Trump had directed the Fox host’s attack on Graham, some even theorizing it was a way to pressure the senator to “play ball” and “announce some phony investigation” into the president’s political rivals before election day.

It's all about pressuring Graham to play ball and announce some phoney investigation into some fake intel incriminating Biden before election day. Trump is hoping for a Hail Mary like the Comey announcement 4 years ago. — topcat (@topcat_20) October 24, 2020

😂OMG Trump turned on Lindsey Graham for not helping his team-election by investigating Obama Gate. He sicked Lou Dobbs on him! LMAO ! https://t.co/2AAsuCxcXd — 🇺🇸Truth Over Lies! Vote! 🇺🇸 (@Todd_Michael_) October 24, 2020

Others ventured further into speculation, positing that Graham could retaliate to the supposed Dobbs-Trump pressure campaign by backtracking on his support for Coney Barrett, who has yet to be confirmed by a full Senate vote.

This makes it harder for Lindsey to win SC without Trump's backingSo, they are going after Lindsey for not providing Trump with an October surprise. Could Lindsey now say F**k it, I am not voting for ACB? Oh, I hope the rats turn on each other so ACB confirmation falls apart! — Covid Data Analyst (@ahande123) October 24, 2020

