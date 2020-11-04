WATCH: Protesters square off with police in DC as large crowd gathers near the White House
Police are shown trying to form a line with their bicycles and yelling at protesters to "back up." Some protesters are seen pushing at the bikes and yelling at police.
Police and protesters face off in Washington, DC, as election results flood in. pic.twitter.com/euJfM4nBPY— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2020
A large crowd has gathered in front of the #WhiteHouse as people across the #US await the results of the nation's #PresidentialElection. #USAElections2020#USPresidentialElections#Elections2020pic.twitter.com/M4I4p2cPXX— Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 4, 2020
Many businesses in the area were boarded up in advance of Election Day and security around the White House was beefed up, in anticipation of violent protests.Also on rt.com Fort White House? ‘Non-scalable’ fence to be installed around president’s residence ahead of election – reports
