HomeUSA News

WATCH: Protesters square off with police in DC as large crowd gathers near the White House

4 Nov, 2020 03:38
© Getty Images / AFP;  Samuel Corum
© Getty Images / AFP;  Samuel Corum
Footage out of Washington, DC, shows black-clad protesters already beginning to clash with police despite election results still not being known for most of the nation.

Police are shown trying to form a line with their bicycles and yelling at protesters to "back up." Some protesters are seen pushing at the bikes and yelling at police.

Many businesses in the area were boarded up in advance of Election Day and security around the White House was beefed up, in anticipation of violent protests.

