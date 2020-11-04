 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Just a little off’: NPR issues correction after stating Vermont has 38 electoral votes... more than 10 times higher than total

4 Nov, 2020 01:11
Get short URL
‘Just a little off’: NPR issues correction after stating Vermont has 38 electoral votes... more than 10 times higher than total
National Public Radio issues a correction after tweeting that 38 Electoral College votes are up for grabs in Vermont, which has only three. ©  Twitter / @nprpolitics / screenshot
NPR has raced to retract an election night tweet calling Vermont in Joe Biden’s favor, reporting that the state has 38 Electoral College votes up for grabs, far higher than the actual number – three. The post was quickly scrubbed.

The outlet reported that the Democratic nominee took Vermont in a tweet on Tuesday night, citing a race call by the Associated Press, however something was amiss with the graphic attached to the post. Vermont’s three electoral votes had multiplied more than tenfold to 38, prompting a swift correction from NPR and a wave of mockery from netizens, some noting the figure was “just a little off.”

Others reacted to the “news” with enthusiasm, insisting there could be “no take backs” and that Vermont – which “identifies as a big state” – had become an “electoral whale” thanks to NPR’s errant tweet.

While the slip-up was most likely a simple typo, some commentators were not ready to let the outlet – or at least its graphics team – live down the mistake, recalling that the “internet is forever.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies