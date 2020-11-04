‘Just a little off’: NPR issues correction after stating Vermont has 38 electoral votes... more than 10 times higher than total
The outlet reported that the Democratic nominee took Vermont in a tweet on Tuesday night, citing a race call by the Associated Press, however something was amiss with the graphic attached to the post. Vermont’s three electoral votes had multiplied more than tenfold to 38, prompting a swift correction from NPR and a wave of mockery from netizens, some noting the figure was “just a little off.”
Correction from us here: Vermont has 3 electoral votes, not 38.Joe Biden won the state, according to an AP race call. More presidential results: https://t.co/7SsD9h29aZpic.twitter.com/PH3QsPJRm2— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 4, 2020
Just a little off— ch85sports (@ch85sports) November 4, 2020
Nevermind, TX. We’re good. Vermont is coming in hot this election with 38 (?!) electoral votes.— Shut Up Smalls (@heyshutupsmalls) November 4, 2020
Others reacted to the “news” with enthusiasm, insisting there could be “no take backs” and that Vermont – which “identifies as a big state” – had become an “electoral whale” thanks to NPR’s errant tweet.
NO TAKE BACKS, NPR!Vermont is now worth 38! Woo hoo! https://t.co/ti5ET4GgMG— Greg Tannen (@gregtannen) November 4, 2020
Forget Florida and Georgia! According to NPR #BidenHarris2020 just landed the electoral whale that is Vermont!! 🤔🤨 #ElectionDaypic.twitter.com/UJ6BJk1lcN— Brandon Taylor Charpied (@btcharpied) November 4, 2020
Vermont identifies as a big state, so it’s okay... 🤣— Todd (@toddva99) November 4, 2020
While the slip-up was most likely a simple typo, some commentators were not ready to let the outlet – or at least its graphics team – live down the mistake, recalling that the “internet is forever.”
The internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/KWlY15Mzdk— ⚔️Staley: The Dunedain Ranger⚔️ (@DunedainRanger9) November 4, 2020
Now deleted, but NPR thought Vermont had 38 electoral votes. (your tax dollars pay for them)— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2020
