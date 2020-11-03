‘Bob & Sally’ cartoon calls for understanding between people who vote differently. Anti-Trumpers respond: Nope.

A cartoon showing a man and woman named Bob and Sally who are each voting differently in the presidential election but choose to get along anyway has caused a ruction on Twitter, drawing ire from incensed Trump critics.

The cartoon, posted by Diana S. Fleischman, shows stick figures, one presumably male and the other presumably female, holding hands. The text identifies them as Bob and Sally.

Bob “votes Republican,” while Sally “votes Democrat.” Despite this difference in opinion, the two are “friends” because they are “adults.”

“Be like Bob and Sally,” the image advises.

Such a call for an end to tribal politics only incensed those determined to get Donald Trump out of office, as those critics got the cartoon trending - but likely not for the reasons Fleischman would have hoped for.

“It’s 2020 and Bob is continuing to normalize fascism, racism and the destruction of our republic’s essential governing norms. If he offers me his stick-finger Republican hand, it’s going into my hastily drawn woodchipper,” writer David Simon tweeted in reaction.

“Where were the ‘good Germans?’ Playing Bob and Sally,” filmmaker Lexi Alexander added.

“I genuinely don’t understand people who act like politics aren’t personal. If you think Trump is the right person to be the president of the United States, that says something about your character,” writer Dana Schwartz wrote.

This is Bob. Bob is complicit in acts of oppression. This is Sally. Sally cares about other people. But Sally doesn’t understand that she and Bob have incompatible values, and she isn’t willing to acknowledge that reality or stand up to Bob. Don’t be like Bob and Sally. https://t.co/3t07oMyRpL — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 2, 2020

Bob tried to run Sally’s car off the road in Texas this weekend. https://t.co/4gAVtJJ9fK — (((evan voted did you?))) (@eshap) November 2, 2020

Sally should tell Bob to kick rocks. She doesn't need to be tolerant of his intolerant views, especially since he wants to deny her bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. https://t.co/U9sXYjooPw — Adam "Expand the Court" Best (@adamcbest) November 2, 2020

Fleischman previously responded to the “hate tweeting” by saying she voted for Biden and informing people that millions, even non-white Americans, will vote for the president.

1- I voted Biden2- Trump the Nazi has a Jewish daughter & grandchildren and put his Jewish son in law in charge of a middle east peace deal.3- Millions of Black, Latin, Gay and immigrant Americans are Republican & voting for Trump.4- Hate tweeting won't make anything better. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) November 2, 2020

