 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

NY Times prompts avalanche of ‘Dick jokes’ after telling people who they’ll vote for based on NAMES sourced from ‘polls’

2 Nov, 2020 16:47
Get short URL
NY Times prompts avalanche of ‘Dick jokes’ after telling people who they’ll vote for based on NAMES sourced from ‘polls’
© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton
The New York Times has unveiled the results of a super-scientific poll revealing who voters with a given name are likely to vote for in the US presidential election, one-upping its earlier poll on the contents of voters’ fridges.

The Times data-mined two months’ worth of election polling conducted in partnership with Siena College on Monday to determine which first names made voters most likely to support incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Rather than simply present the results, the paper of record plunged further into Buzzfeed territory by asking readers to guess at the “patterns that emerged.”

We hope you’ll learn as much about politics and culture as we learned in putting [the quiz] together,” the outlet wrote, apparently without irony, serving up the slice of divide-and-conquer fluff that made last week’s “Trump fridge vs. Biden fridge” quiz – in which readers were asked to guess from the contents of dozens of refrigerators who their owner was voting for – look like hard-hitting journalism. 

Also on rt.com Can you guess who votes Trump or Biden by content of their fridge? NYT slammed over divisive quiz

Among the 10 most common male and female names presented, “Richard” was listed as the most pro-Trump, with 64 percent of people with that name likely to cast their vote for the incumbent – which opened the social media floodgates to scores of “Dick” jokes. “How perfect that Dicks love Trump,” numerous users tweeted.

Meanwhile, “Karen” was most likely to vote for Biden, even though the middle-aged, manager-seeking woman of the eponymous meme is frequently used as a stand-in for Trump supporters. The shock reversal had many in denial, insisting either the Democrats weren’t “real” Karens or that women named Karen were so eager to distance themselves from the meme that they wore their Biden support on their sleeves.

Only in the last sentence of the article did the Times admit its conclusions were essentially meaningless: “We encourage you not to make too much of small differences between any two names, given the sample sizes.” Names borne by as few as 30 respondents were included in the survey, a methodology which would raise scientific eyebrows if any scientists actually stooped to analyze the “study.

Many on social media questioned why the Times was wasting space on substance-free yet divisive political quizzes.

Though some tried valiantly to derive meaning from the data, noting there were gender and age patterns the Times was pointedly ignoring. “Based on these names, it doesn’t look like they polled anyone under 45,” one user observed.

Others took the Times’ apparent intention and ran with it, suggesting Trump-supporting names be socially ostracized alongside “Karens” – or that the Times was oversamplingwhite people” and thus underestimating Biden support by leaving out “less popular names” like “Elijah, Miguel and Eleanor”...

… while others had fun with this new branch of “science.”

"Guys with the battleground name of Chris or Joe can expect a lot of phone calls today," one wrote, noting the 50/50 split on voters named Christopher and Joseph.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies