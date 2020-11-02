Documentary exposing Antifa censored by YouTube & Vimeo... for depicting scenes of EXTREME VIOLENCE?

A conservative group's new documentary on Antifa – the group called just “an idea” by Joe Biden and defended by the media for its “mostly peaceful” protests – has been suppressed by Big Tech for various terms-of-service violations

The documentary, called “Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags,” was blocked within a few hours on YouTube and Vimeo after being released Saturday night. The video was taken down for violations of the video-sharing sites' guidelines.

While on YouTube the original version was apparently blocked due to copyright claims, Vimeo reportedly told the video's uploader:

You cannot upload videos that depict extreme violence.

Vimeo users trying to access the film got a message saying the page doesn't exist. One user who paused the documentary and came back to it hours later got a message saying: "Sorry, we couldn't find that page."

They can't stop the signal https://t.co/hlauwI9NBR — Antifa Movie dot Com (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2020

Journalist Jack Posobiec, one of the documentary's creators, said he expected Big Tech censorship and reuploaded the film in other places, such as Bitchute, Rumble and PureSocialTV, to ensure that people could see it.

While the original upload was wiped from YouTube, multiple age-restricted and demonetized copies of the film were still available on Sunday night.

They tried to ban @AntifaMovie and people had already uploaded it to sites all over the world. Can't stop us. — Antifa Movie dot Com (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2020

The film details the rise of Antifa, its increased prominence in the Trump era, and the transnational group's revolutionary aspirations in the US and Europe. It features interviews with such experts as UK political activist Raheem Kassam and national-security consultant David Reaboi.

Also on rt.com 'Fiery but mostly peaceful': CNN mocked for ridiculous caption of Kenosha riots destruction

Ironically, one of the reasons given for censoring the film contradicts the mainstream-media narrative on Antifa. Biden, the Democrat presidential candidate, tried to downplay the group as “an idea” in his Oct. 22 debate with President Donald Trump.

CNN, MSNBC and other media outlets – along with Democrat political figures such as Michelle Obama – have tried to dismiss Antifa and riots during Black Lives Matter rallies as “mostly peaceful” protests. CNN went so far as to describe an August riot in Wisconsin, where a fire could clearly be seen burning over the on-scene reporter's shoulder, as “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

Posobiec pointed out that all the footage shown in the film was from news broadcasts or other verified sources. None of the scenes was extreme, he said, and most could already be found on YouTube.

Also on rt.com Antifa in Portland vow to kill cops, along with their families, children & friends. But it’s a ‘carnival in the dark,’ says NYT

Like this story? Share it with a friend!