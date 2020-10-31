US records GLOBAL daily high with over 100,000 new coronavirus cases

The US has set a grim new record, registering more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day. The country's total Covid-19 tally has passed the 9 million mark, with roughly 3 percent of the population infected.

The record one-day increase in coronavirus cases was reported on Friday, with Reuters’ tally showing some 100,233 new infections. The Johns Hopkins University count showed a slightly smaller figure of 99,321 new cases.

In any case, both figures constitute not only a new pandemic record for the US, but a global one, surpassing the one day increase of over 97,800 new cases reported by India, the world's second worst-hit nation, in mid-September.

The US has repeatedly set new daily records in confirmed Covid-19 cases lately. Over the past 10 days, it 'achieved' a new all-time high figure five times.

With the latest record daily increase, the US’ coronavirus tally has smashed past the 9 million mark, while the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is hovering just below 230,000. The figures indicate that roughly 3 percent of the American population have been infected by the dreaded disease.

Also on rt.com Pandemic-related travel disruptions wipe out $730 BILLION in global tourism revenue – UN

Globally, more than 45.5 million people have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic that has plagued the globe since early 2020. Nearly 1.2 million people have succumbed to the disease and 30.6 million have recovered. The US, India and Brazil remain the three worst-hit nations, accounting for around a half of global case and deaths count.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!