‘COON CHIP ACTIVATED’: Rapper Lil Wayne hit with racist backlash after becoming latest black entertainer to support Trump

Rapper Lil Wayne became the latest black entertainer to endorse or show willingness to work with President Donald Trump – an offense deemed such a betrayal by leftists that all the rules on racist attacks went out the window.

Lil Wayne met Thursday in Miami with Trump to discuss the president’s “Platinum Plan” for investing $500 billion in black communities. The rapper tweeted out a picture of himself with the president and praised Trump for taking action to help black Americans.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump@potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The Twitter rage mob was inconsolable in response. “Lil Wayne’s coon chip activated?” black comedian Jessica Frye tweeted Thursday night. Another offended observer said, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin must be Lil Wayne’s favorite book.”

Lil Wayne’s coon chip activated?? — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 29, 2020

Another commenter claimed to be ahead of the crowd in spotting the rapper’s tendency to get along with white people: “Everyone is so late to the party that Lil Wayne is a self-hating Uncle Tom dust mite.” Writer Bryson Henry called Lil Wayne “a contrarian coon” who is now “full-fledged, just like Mr. (Kanye) West,” while comedian Karlous Miller was simply in disbelief that “Lil Wayne did that.”

I can believe Lil Wayne did that. — Karlous (@KarlousM) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne was already a contrarian coon now he full fledged just like Mr West — Titans 5-1 smh (@B__Hen) October 29, 2020

West set off alarm bells with the skin-color police when he met with Trump in 2017 and again the next year, when he sat down with the president in the Oval Office. Little did critics know then that West, now a presidential candidate himself, was starting a trend of wildly successful rappers cozying up to Trump.

Another rapper, Ice Cube, was hit with backlash earlier this month after merely agreeing to work with Trump on the Platinum Plan. He was forced to explain himself in a CNN interview, saying that he’s on no one’s team and is willing to work with “whoever is in power” to help black Americans. Still, CNN called Ice Cube’s willingness to help the president set investment priorities “a huge mistake which hurts the entire African American community.”

Also this month, rapper 50 Cent said he will vote for Trump because Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s policies would cause his taxes to skyrocket. Although 50 Cent has been critical of Trump, he, too, was hit with angry reactions. White comedian Chelsea Handler, who dated 50 Cent in 2011, said, “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”

Even for 50 Cent, Lil Wayne’s move on Thursday was too overtly pro-Trump. “Oh, no Wayne,” he tweeted. “I would have never took this picture.”

It’s easy to see why leftists such as Handler would be disturbed by popular black entertainers voicing support for Trump. Democrats have long relied on their stranglehold on black votes for electoral success.

Trump won just 8 percent of the black vote in 2016, but that was better than Mitt Romney’s 6 percent in 2012. Trump’s approval rating among black voters jumped to 46 percent from 25 percent earlier this month, according to Rasmussen Reports polling. The president hopes to have swayed some black voters by working to reform the criminal-justice system and boost funding to historically black colleges.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has more than 34 million followers on Twitter. He has sold more than 100 million albums globally – fourth-most in history among rappers, according to SA Hip Hop magazine.

The New Orleans native has courted racial controversy in the past, such as when he denounced Black Lives Matter in an ABC interview in July. He said his views on race were shaped partly by an incident in which a white policeman saved his life after he accidentally shot himself in the chest at the age of 12.

Not all of the reaction to Lil Wayne's Trump endorsement was negative. Conservative black author Melissa Tate said she sees it as another sign of black people waking up to the fact that they have been “used and abused” by Democrats for 50 years. She added that “white liberal supremacist” Handler is “about to remind Lil Wayne that he is black.”

For 50 years they do nothing for blacks, but Every election cycle they manage to convince Black people that the #1 issue they face is racism. They pose as the savior from racism to get the votes, then proceed to do NOTHING but sell victimhood that has crippled black minds pic.twitter.com/GaFBIHoALA — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 29, 2020

