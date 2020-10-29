UPS finds Tucker Carlson's trove of missing Biden documents after critics mocked 'conspiracy theory' that they vanished in transit

UPS has found documents that went missing in transit to Tucker Carlson, putting to rest questions about the whereabouts of a trove that the Fox News host had called "damning" of presidential candidate Joe Biden's family.

"After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return," a UPS spokesman told the Daily Beast on Thursday. "UPS will always focus first on our customers and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right."

Also on rt.com Hunter’s ex-business partner says Joe Biden is ‘COMPROMISED’ by China, while detailing family deals in explosive interview

While the successful search resolved the issue of the documents' whereabouts, questions remain about how they disappeared from a package sent to Carlson in California from a producer in New York -- and who, if anyone, was behind it. Without naming the company involved or specifically saying the papers were purposely targeted and stolen, Carlson suggested on his show on Wednesday night that the disappearance wasn't coincidental.

"As of tonight, the [shipping] company has no idea and no working theory even about what happened to this trove of material – documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now," Carlson said. The company's executives "seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this, and so are we."

Carlson described the package as containing confidential documents about the Biden family and said they were "authentic, real and damning." He said he asked a Fox producer in New York to send the documents to him in Los Angeles, where he had traveled to interview former Biden business associated Tony Bobulinski on Tuesday. The package didn't show up on Tuesday morning, prompting UPS to begin an exhaustive search.

Mainstream media critics mocked Carlson for saying the documents had disappeared, including some who suggested that they never existed. HuffPost said Carlson "concocted yet another conspiracy theory" to explain the disappearance of documents related to what they called his "conspiracy theory" about Biden's son, Hunter.

Also on rt.com Critics call for ‘murder apologist’ Tucker Carlson to be fired after he says govt failure to tame violence caused Kenosha shooting

Other Biden supporters were even more pointed in their mockery. "Documents Tucker Carlson never actually had that would allegedly blow up the election were so important that they were sent via DHL (sic) and now can't be found despite copiers, iPhone cameras and security cameras," gun control activist Shannon Watts tweeted.

BREAKING: Documents Tucker Carlson never actually had that would allegedly blow up the election were so important that they were sent via DHL, and now can’t be found despite copiers, iPhone cameras and security cameras. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9yKkDAUh2v — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 29, 2020

MSNBC analyst Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee who has since endorsed Biden, was among those who suggested Carlson was lying about the existence of the documents.

"Oh for f*** sake, seriously?" Steele asked. "Would have been a better story if your dog ate the damn papers."

Oh for f*%! sake, seriously? Would have been a better story if your dog ate the damn papers. https://t.co/6yllQu7pU0 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 29, 2020

Carlson devoted his entire show on Tuesday night to the Bobulinski interview, which provided more specific allegations about the Biden family’s business dealings in China following an Oct. 14 New York Post report on the ventures. Although Bobulinski provided legal documents, text messages and recordings to back up his claims, the interview was largely ignored by other mainstream media outlets.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!