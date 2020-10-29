Cancel culture targets ancient Roman emperors as activists reel back the centuries to make ‘white supremacy’ accusations

It appears that all roads lead to cancellation for today’s social justice warriors, as an activist group is calling for the statues of two ancient Roman emperors to be removed from the grounds of Brown University.

The student group ‘Decolonization at Brown’ has launched an extraordinary campaign to topple the monuments of Emperors Caesar Augustus and Marcus Aurelius, arguing that they promote “white supremacy and colonialism.”

The activists argue that the icons of the ancient leaders, who both died around 2,000 years ago, could have a negative impact on students from minority backgrounds.

The statues have both been in place for more than a century, but their days could be numbered, as the school’s Undergraduate Council of Students is set to vote on endorsing the initiative on Thursday.

Tearing down the statues “is one step in a broader project of decolonization by confronting Brown’s institutional and ideological legacies of colonialism and white supremacy,” the activists argue in university publication The Blognonian.

The student group makes no mention of the fact that most of the peoples conquered by the Roman Empire – including the Gauls, Picts, Vandals and Saxons – had white skin.

