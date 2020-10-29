Philadelphia police discover van ‘loaded with EXPLOSIVES’ as sporadic looting continues for 3rd night despite curfew

A bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspicious van loaded with propane tanks, flares and “possible dynamite sticks,” local media report, as authorities struggle to contain unrest and looting across Philadelphia.

The abandoned vehicle was discovered around 10pm local time, roughly an hour after a citywide curfew kicked in on Wednesday night.

#PhiladelphiaJUST IN:ABC6 News at the scene of the van containing explosives and incendiaries has these images of the vehicle in question. The scene is being investigated by Ordinance Disposal. pic.twitter.com/Whc3LNovRf — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 29, 2020

Police cordoned off the area while ATF agents and a bomb squad recovered multiple “propane tanks, torches and possible dynamite sticks,”according to 6abc Action News.

Also on rt.com Philadelphia imposes citywide curfew after 2 nights of riots over police shooting of knife-wielding black man

No one was found inside the van, and authorities have yet to determine if the finding is somehow related to the ongoing unrest in the city.

Shortly before Philly’s 9 p.m. curfew, a convoy of state police parked on 15th St by Love Park. They’re standing here with police horses and an armored vehicle pic.twitter.com/oMwYm8RSal — Maddie Hanna (@maddiehanna) October 29, 2020

A citywide curfew in Philadelphia went into effect at 9pm and will last until 6am Thursday, after violent protests spun out of control for two consecutive nights following the death of Walter Wallace Jr., whom police shot after he refused to drop his knife during an altercation on Monday afternoon.

Along City Ave, the Rite Aid was looted. @PhillyPolice on scene. We saw at least two people taken into custody. 5 min away at 54th and Pennsgrove @PAStatePolice arrested two people who allegedly had several stolen items in a U-haul truck. Unclear if both scenes are connected pic.twitter.com/SU7ZBl0swA — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 29, 2020

However, despite city police being on high alert and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf activating the state National Guard to help quell the unrest, multiple incidents of vandalism and smaller-scale looting were reported across the city. In the three nights of unrest, city officials say some 200 businesses were targeted for ransacking.

Cops swarming City Avenue, as the front window busted out at Lord and Taylor, and reports of looters trying to hit the nearby Target. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/9hQNfsh21y — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) October 29, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!