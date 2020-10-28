Joe Biden calls running mate’s husband ‘Kamala’s wife’ as gaffes pile up days before election (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accidentally suggested that his running mate, Kamala Harris, was married to another woman. Biden has suffered a series of tongue slips as he enters the final stretch of the 2020 contest.

The Democrat told an NBC affiliate in Dallas that his campaign had been active in Texas, claiming that the traditionally red state was up for grabs on November 3.

“My wife, Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala’s wife, were there. Kamala will be back later this week,” he said while speaking with NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Joe Biden calls Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, “Kamala’s wife” pic.twitter.com/xUAwd4FySw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

The gaffe comes just days after Biden referred to Donald Trump as “George”, apparently confusing the Republican incumbent for former president Bush who left office in 2009. Some have argued that Biden was actually referring to comedian George Lopez, who was hosting the event where the Democratic nominee was speaking. Trump clearly thought otherwise, tweeting that Biden “couldn’t remember” his name.

It also appears that Biden is not always sure what office he is running for. Two weeks ago the presidential hopeful told supporters that he was competing in a senate race. The Trump campaign has seized on Biden’s habit of verbal slip-ups, creating compilation videos and highlight reels that often go viral on social media.

With less than a week before the election, the former vice president has kept a low profile and avoided holding large rallies. Critics claim that old age and health problems may be hampering Biden’s cognitive abilities, and Trump has accused his political rival of “hiding in the basement” in order to avoid public scrutiny. Biden’s supporters have chalked the oddities of speech up to a lifelong stutter and insist that his absence from the public eye is merely a health precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

