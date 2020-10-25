‘Rocks’ & punches thrown as anti-Trump protesters CLASH with ‘Jews for Trump’ parade in NYC (VIDEOS)

A massive car parade of Jewish Donald Trump supporters was met with violent resistance in New York City, with counter-protesters throwing projectiles at cars and trading punches with the conservative demonstrators.

The cars, many of which sported American, Israeli, and pro-Trump flags, all crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and, at one point, passed Trump Tower, honking repeatedly as they passed the building.

We've never seen anything like it, Brooklyn Bridge covered with Trump cars, we're coming out in force, stay home if you don't like what you see, NYC is coming home baby!!! #MAGApic.twitter.com/J0rZfWDhld — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Reporters on the scene indicated the lines of vehicles may have stretched for several miles.

This isn’t Pensacola or even Pennsylvania. This is just 10 seconds of a Trump car parade on NEW YORK CITY’s FDR Drive today that stretched miles from Midtown all the way to the Brooklyn Bridge. Unbelievable enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CqZ92bMMJj — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 25, 2020

While many appear to have gathered on the streets to applaud the effort, some showed their opposition by launching projectiles at the vehicles.

In one video, a counter-protester can be seen throwing what is described as “rocks” from a bridge under which the pro-Trump vehicles are driving. He does not appear to have caused any damage, however.

Another can be seen throwing eggs at passing vehicles in the parade.

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Things got more violent in Manhattan, where anti-Trump protesters began ripping signs off vehicles and throwing paint at them. The situation devolved from there, with multiple pro-Trump protesters violently clashing with counter-demonstrators, and brawling in the street.

Police can also be seen ordering the counter-protesters to disperse. They detained a large number of people.

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump@TrumpWarRoompic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Other videos of New York show liberals screaming at the cars as they traverse Brooklyn Bridge, and another again shows a cyclist punching a window of one vehicle, but failing to cause any damage.

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews@realDonaldTrump@TrumpWarRoompic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Hey Liberals we're not intimidated by you any more its time we take back NY from you haters. pic.twitter.com/qguDhoFRst — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

According to the event’s schedule, the vehicles will converge at Marine Park for a Trump rally from 5pm local time, where people such as Jewish Voices for Trump Co-chair Boris Epshteyn and Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind will be among the speakers.

New York For #Trump Car Parade.Join the biggest car parade in #NYC , which will take place tomorrow.Read the schedule👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/qbeU5KzQgH — Heshy Tischler (@HeshyTischlerNY) October 24, 2020

