VIDEO of NYPD officers blaring ‘Trump 2020’ through patrol car loudspeaker SETS OFF liberals

25 Oct, 2020 17:00
©  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Critics are taking to social media to express outrage over a video showing three NYPD cops in Brooklyn using their patrol vehicle to say “Trump 2020,” behavior that would be prohibited for an officer.

Multiple videos show the incident, which appeared to involve at least three officers, on Saturday night from multiple angles. 

An officer can be seen blocking a crosswalk with his vehicle in one video taken from a distance. He says “Trump 2020” through the car’s loudspeaker and encourages people to record him and post it to their social media. A man can be heard cursing at the officer, as the cop calls him a “tough guy” through the loudspeaker. Two other officers stand outside the vehicle. 

A second video recorded closer to the car shows the person to whom the officer was talking. The man recording the footage tells the officer to say “Trump 2020” again, and the cop eventually complies, leading the videographer to call him a “f**king fascist.”

Officers are prohibited from endorsing any political candidates or expressing political views while on duty. 

The video has set off Trump critics on social media, with some even trying to identify and dox the cops.

“This officer should be fired,” pundit Kurt Bardella tweeted

“Meanwhile, NYPD is using taxpayer dollars to blast ‘Trump 2020’ from their loudspeakers,” activist Matt Sutton added

The New York City Police Department has announced that they are investigating the incident as officers “must remain apolitical.”

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the video “unacceptable” in his own statement.

