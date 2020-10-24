‘I voted for a guy named Trump’: US president casts his ballot in person, claims it’s ‘much more secure’ than sending by mail

Donald Trump once again questioned the accuracy of mail-in ballots as he cast a vote for himself in Florida.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president told reporters after casting his ballot at the West Palm Beach public library, which is near his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he spent Friday night after campaigning.

Report: President who did vote for today?Pouts: I voted for a guy named Trump. pic.twitter.com/6Ynj0GNsPr — Mohamed Gomaa (@Mohamed_Gomaa_) October 24, 2020

Trump also railed against mail-in voting, suggesting it’s less “secure” than doing so in person. “It was a very secure vote,” he said. “Much more secure than when you send in a ballot I can tell you that.”

JUST VOTED. A great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

He later retweeted GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel telling people to vote “early” and “in person.”

The president has continually attacked mail-in voting – which critics say he does without widespread proof of his claims – and suggested the process can be “manipulated” and that this election will have “fraud like you’ve never seen.”

Trump spoke to journalist Piers Morgan by phone on Saturday morning and the former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestant tweeted that, despite his repeated statements about potential vote-fixing, the president is confident he’s going to win reelection.

Just had a 25-minute chat on the phone with President @realDonaldTrump from the White House. His last words? ‘Piers, I’m going to win.’ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 24, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!