 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘I voted for a guy named Trump’: US president casts his ballot in person, claims it’s ‘much more secure’ than sending by mail

24 Oct, 2020 17:04
Get short URL
‘I voted for a guy named Trump’: US president casts his ballot in person, claims it’s ‘much more secure’ than sending by mail
©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump once again questioned the accuracy of mail-in ballots as he cast a vote for himself in Florida.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president told reporters after casting his ballot at the West Palm Beach public library, which is near his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he spent Friday night after campaigning. 

Trump also railed against mail-in voting, suggesting it’s less “secure” than doing so in person. “It was a very secure vote,” he said. “Much more secure than when you send in a ballot I can tell you that.”

He later retweeted GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel telling people to vote “early” and “in person.”

The president has continually attacked mail-in voting – which critics say he does without widespread proof of his claims – and suggested the process can be “manipulated” and that this election will have “fraud like you’ve never seen.” 

Trump spoke to journalist Piers Morgan by phone on Saturday morning and the former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestant tweeted that, despite his repeated statements about potential vote-fixing, the president is confident he’s going to win reelection.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies