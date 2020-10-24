Two crew dead as US Navy aircraft crashes into Alabama home, sparking fire (VIDEO)

A US naval aircraft has come crashing down on a residential neighborhood in Magnolia Springs, Alabama, igniting a major fire. The US Air Force confirmed the crew did not survive. No injuries on the ground have been reported.

“A US Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 pm CST today. The aircrew did not survive the crash. We are not aware of any civilian casualties this time,” US Naval Air Forces reported on Friday afternoon.

Cell phone video from our affiliate @WKRG of a home on fire in Magnolia Springs, Alabama after a Navy aircraft crashed in this neighborhood. Two people are dead, but authorities say no one on the ground was injured. pic.twitter.com/JNTqlUyPMy — Shannon Hegy (@ShannonHegy) October 24, 2020

The single-engine turboprop aircraft crashed into a home on Mansion Street in the small town of Magnolia Springs, Baldwin County, Alabama – directly adjacent to Foley – at around 4:23 pm local time.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said that the blaze impacted a house and several vehicles, which triggered a massive response from emergency services to contain a “large volume of fire." Despite the plane going down in “a heavy populated residential neighborhood,” Darby said that no civilians were injured.

Local media reported, citing authorities, that two people on board the plane died in the collision.

The house that caught fire was “occupied” at the moment of the crash, but all the residents managed to “safely get out” before it was fully engulfed in flames, Darby told the media.

Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground. DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

It’s yet unclear what caused the mishap, with police saying that the Department of Defence and the US Navy will take over the investigation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!