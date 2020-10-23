'We had a good relationship with Hitler': Biden slams Trump for meeting Kim Jong-un, compares North Korea to Nazi Germany

Slamming President Donald Trump’s “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Joe Biden confused debate viewers by referring to a “good relationship” between the US and Adolf Hitler.

Calling Kim a “different kind of guy” during a discussion on North Korea, Trump touted his ability to talk to the controversial leader and said his civil relationship with him has helped the two countries avoid a nuclear war.

"We’re not in a war. We have a good relationship...Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing,” Trump said during the Thursday night debate. Biden slammed the president for meeting with Kim, who he called a “thug” before bringing Hitler into the discussion.

"That's like saying we had a good relationship with Hitler before he, in fact, invaded Europe,” Biden replied, before correcting himself by saying, “the rest of Europe.”

Trump on relationship with Kim Jong-un: "Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing."Biden: "That's like saying we had a good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe." pic.twitter.com/dSMi48WIgI — Axios (@axios) October 23, 2020

this #debate just went full #Godwin. #Biden's invocation of Hitler (invading Europe, nonetheless. where does he think Germany is?) is clearly a cry for help. — Helen of desTroy (@velocirapture23) October 23, 2020

That correction, however, paled in comparison to the Hitler comparison which has left many scratching their heads in bewilderment on social media.

“No comparison. He’s losing his grip on reality,” author Matthew Betley tweeted.

“What history book is he reading?”asked radio host Janet Parshall.

“When did President Roosevelt have a good relationship with Hitler?” journalist Michael Graham added.

I cannot believe that Joe Biden just claimed America had a good relationship with Adolph Hitler before he invaded Europe. What universe did that happen in? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 23, 2020

Did Joe Biden just say we have a good relationship with Hitler at one point? No we did not, Joe. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 23, 2020

WHAT? We had a good relationship with HITLER? When did President Roosevelt have a good relationship with Hitler?What the heck, @JoeBiden. — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) October 23, 2020

“We had a good relationship with Hitler..” weird line from Biden. The President giving him room to speak seems to be wearing him out. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 23, 2020

Asked what his own relationship with Kim would be if he were elected president, Biden said he would refuse to meet with him unless the “Korean Peninsula” becomes a “nuclear free zone.”

