 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'We had a good relationship with Hitler': Biden slams Trump for meeting Kim Jong-un, compares North Korea to Nazi Germany

23 Oct, 2020 02:48
Get short URL
'We had a good relationship with Hitler': Biden slams Trump for meeting Kim Jong-un, compares North Korea to Nazi Germany
©  REUTERS/Mike Segar
Slamming President Donald Trump’s “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Joe Biden confused debate viewers by referring to a “good relationship” between the US and Adolf Hitler.

Calling Kim a “different kind of guy” during a discussion on North Korea, Trump touted his ability to talk to the controversial leader and said his civil relationship with him has helped the two countries avoid a nuclear war.

"We’re not in a war. We have a good relationship...Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing,” Trump said during the Thursday night debate. Biden slammed the president for meeting with Kim, who he called a “thug” before bringing Hitler into the discussion.

"That's like saying we had a good relationship with Hitler before he, in fact, invaded Europe,” Biden replied, before correcting himself by saying, “the rest of Europe.” 

That correction, however, paled in comparison to the Hitler comparison which has left many scratching their heads in bewilderment on social media.

“No comparison. He’s losing his grip on reality,” author Matthew Betley tweeted

“What history book is he reading?”asked radio host Janet Parshall. 

“When did President Roosevelt have a good relationship with Hitler?” journalist Michael Graham added

Asked what his own relationship with Kim would be if he were elected president, Biden said he would refuse to meet with him unless the “Korean Peninsula” becomes a “nuclear free zone.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies