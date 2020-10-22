 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden breaks silence on Supreme Court packing, wants to go 'well beyond' that to overhaul entire US judicial system

22 Oct, 2020 17:07
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves to sympathizers at the end of his speech at the Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina during a campaign stop on October 18, 2020. © AFP / ROBERTO SCHMIDT
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that if elected he is going to study ways to reform the US judicial system that would go “well beyond” expanding the Supreme Court.

For the purpose of overhauling the US judiciary, Biden is aiming to put together a bipartisan national commission “of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” he told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell on Thursday.

“And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack.”

The former vice president was then pressed by O’Donnell on whether his commission would be open to ‘packing’ the US Supreme Court, by adding new empty seats and filling them with justices of Biden’s choosing. “There's a number of alternatives that are — go well beyond packing,” the presidential challenger said.

Biden, however, conceded that some Democrats’ demands to pack the court are a “live ball.”

The politician’s readiness to reshape the US Judiciary as a whole was seen as a far departure from his previous rhetoric. At the first presidential debate, he refused to answer whether he would ‘pack’ the Supreme Court.

Online users quickly accused Biden of “planning to assault the Constitution,” in order to advance his party’s agenda.

Some thought that a potential SCOTUS reform would be “great,” saying that “reducing the power of courts” was an even better alternative to court packing.

The issue of packing the Supreme Court is indeed a “live ball” in Democratic circles after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18. Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump have been pushing to fill her vacancy with less than two months until the presidential election. Democrats view this as breach of ethics because in 2016, the Republican-majority Senate stonewalled then-President Barack Obama’s attempt to confirm Merrick Garland to the Court for most of the year before the election.

