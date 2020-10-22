Conservatives accuse Twitter of selectively ignoring own policies on REVENGE PORN, misleading content in Borat prank on Giuliani

Conservatives blasted Twitter for ignoring and even promoting what they called a misleading revenge-porn attack on Rudy Giuliani after censoring reporting on alleged influence-peddling by Joe Biden's family.

At issue was a picture posted on Twitter Wednesday showing Giuliani laying back on a bed with his hand reaching inside his pants while a woman is standing nearby. The image was taken from the new “Borat” sequel, in which Giuliani, a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, believed himself to be doing an interview on the Covid-19 pandemic with a female Russian reporter. After the interview, Giuliani and the woman go to the suite's bedroom at her suggestion.

As it turned out, Giuliani was being pranked and filmed on hidden cameras. The scene in the movie reportedly ends when the Borat character, played by actor Sacha Baron Cohen, runs into the bedroom and says, “She's 15, she's too old for you.”

Here’s Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to the President of the United States. A still picture of Rudy from the Borat movie coming out on Friday. Cant wait... pic.twitter.com/52kFgoOe4J — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2020

There's no indication that Giuliani, 76, believed the fictional Russian reporter to be underage. And the former New York mayor said Wednesday that the scene was a “complete fabrication,” as he was tucking his shirt in after removing a microphone and behaved appropriately with the young woman. He called the police to report the incident at the time it happened, in July.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

The entire left spread a massive election disinfo campaign against a Trump advisor today using a doctored video @Twitter promoted it And yet @NYPost is still locked over ‘election integrity’ issues? https://t.co/3Ph9Bit29o — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

But the scene was portrayed as scandalous by media outlets and supporters of Biden, the Democrat presidential candidate. For instance, an article in the Guardian said Giuliani was seen “reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals.” Other media outlets, such as the Washington Post, NBC News, The Hill and Huffington Post, also put a similar spin on the story.

Critics, however, alleged bias by the media that was seemingly eager to interpret a still shot from the yet-to-be-released “Borat” movie after largely casting a blind eye on the reports in the past week on a trove of emails found on a hard drive of a laptop alleging belonging to Biden’s son, Hunter.

The hard drive was reportedly given to Giuliani, as well as the FBI, by a Delaware repair-shop owner after Hunter allegedly failed to pay for repairs to his laptop and never returned to retrieve the computer.

The emails reveal questionable business dealings between the Bidens and a Ukrainian energy firm and indicated that the former VP’s son wanted to enrich his family through his Chinese connections.

Oh, so Rudy Giuliani in a hidden camera ambush for a Borat film is a big news story- But Giuliani having ironclad proof that Hunter Biden was selling access to his VP dad is a non-story or “Russian disinformation” Media can’t go any lower. They have no integrity left. None. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 21, 2020

A completely bs story from the Guardian and some rando on Twitter posting a single image from the scene was enough for a narrative to run on Twitter that Rudy Giuliani tried to have sex with a 15-year-old girlWatch how fake news spreads in real time pic.twitter.com/Hw4F6bNGEJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2020

Journalist Robby Soave suggested that based on the reasoning Twitter gave for blocking the Biden stories, it also should have banned the Giuliani-Borat tweets because the material “contains personal information obtained in an underhanded way and without Giuliani's permission.”

Will Twitter block access to the Borat / Giuliani story, which contains personal information obtained in an underhanded way and without Giuliani's permission? — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 21, 2020

Conservative author Mike Cernovich said the “Borat” scene would qualify as “revenge porn” against Giuliani under New York law, as well as under Twitter's guidelines banning such content. Twitter allowed thousands of accounts to share the photo and portray it misleadingly, he said, adding that “The bias isn't subtle.” In fact, Twitter not only allowed the Giuliani posts to proliferate after censoring the New York Post's Hunter Biden stories; it even promoted the topic with its own trending link as part of an effort “to make high-quality information around the 2020 US elections more accessible.”

Twitter just amplified a media hoax involving allegations of sexual conduct with a minor. Twitter considers this “high quality information.” pic.twitter.com/DRxOHfig6U — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 21, 2020

Watching twitter ignore its own revenge porn policies on the same week it banned New York Post URLs is moral clarity. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 21, 2020

The press was so eager for Giuliani-incriminating news on Wednesday that a hoax suggesting that the former mayor had been duped by a college student pretending to be Ivanka Trump was apparently believed and tweeted out by such media figures as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and Politico editor David Freedlander. The student, Nick Roberts, pretended to trick Giuliani in a satirical exchange of fake text messages.

These messages from Nick Roberts allegedly sent to Rudy Giuliani are FAKE. "It is just satire," the college student tells me. pic.twitter.com/1LGPBdRypC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 21, 2020

