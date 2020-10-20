‘Just crazy’: Trump compares claims Hunter Biden emails are Russian plot to Clinton's branding of Tulsi Gabbard as ‘Russian asset’

Donald Trump has compared Rep. Adam Schiff’s claim that Hunter Biden’s alleged leaked emails are part of a Russian disinformation plot to Hillary Clinton calling Democrat Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset” similarly without evidence.

During a Tuesday Fox News interview, Trump addressed Schiff’s evidence-free claim that the Hunter Biden email leaks, which detail his alleged dealings in Ukraine and China, were coming “from the Kremlin.” The leaks were published by the New York Post last week.

“It’s just crazy,” Trump said of the theory, referring to the Democratic congressman as “Shifty Schiff” and a “sick” man, who was purposefully obfuscating the issue.

President Trump tells Fox & Friends that Rep. Adam Schiff "ought to be put away" or "something should happen with him. ... Adam Schiff ought to be investigated for what he does" pic.twitter.com/1uu96hZceM — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 20, 2020

“Thank god we have John Ratcliffe,” Trump added, pointing out that the director of national intelligence refuted the speculation on Monday. During his own sit down with Fox, DNI Ratcliffe said that there was “no intelligence” to support Schiff’s position, and accused the politician of “politicizing” intelligence.

The president recalled similar accusations made by his failed 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, who previously implied that the Green Party’s former nominee Jill Stein and Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard were “Russian assets.”

“This was like Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein, when Hillary Clinton said it about them… that they were agents of Russia,” Trump noted, adding, “They were not agents of Russia, they never spoke to anybody from Russia.”

Also on rt.com DNI Ratcliffe says ‘NO EVIDENCE’ of Russian interference in Hunter Biden scandal, accuses Schiff of ‘politicizing intelligence’

The speculation on foreign involvement in the Biden email leaks began last Wednesday after the Post published a series of bombshell reports implying that former Vice President Joe Biden might have been involved in his son’s personal business dealings abroad, which he has always denied.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!