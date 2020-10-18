You’re in a cult! Trump haters pile on celebrity, Scientologist & suspected QAnon believer Kirstie Alley

With just over two weeks till the election, American society seems to be as polarized as ever. Actress Kirstie Alley was showered with vitriol on Twitter after expressing support for Donald Trump’s re-election.

Alley, who is best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, stirred lots of anger online on Saturday after declaring that her vote this year will go to the incumbent president, because “he is NOT a politician.”

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

“I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly,” she tweeted to her 1.4 million followers.

The declaration, which is not surprising coming from Alley, a vocal Trump supporter, triggered an avalanche of condemnation from the opposing political camp. Critics rushed to accuse her of being in a cult – or even more than one.

So you belong to two cults. Gotcha. — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) October 18, 2020

Alley joined the Church of Scientology in 1979 (which she reportedly left earlier this year). The organization has been accused of being cult-like, preying on rank-and-file members while coddling celebrities who join it.

Some added a third ‘cult’ to the list, saying Alley is part of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Its followers claim that Trump is secretly a champion of resistance against a powerful pedophile ring, which has supposedly infiltrated all corners of the US establishment. Earlier this month, Alley made alarms go off among QAnon watchers by retweeting a slogan popular among supporters of the right-wing phenomenon. She later said she was not aware of the connection.

Kirstie Alley became a Scientologist in 1979. She joined Qanon in 2016. — Hoodlum in Lockup 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) October 18, 2020

There was much mockery of Alley’s professed sympathy for Trump. People who hate the president naturally see him in a different light and were quick to call him a mass murderer of American citizens, a jailer of babies and, of course, a ‘Russian asset’.

I am hiring my friend because he’s NOT an electrician! I hired him 4 years ago for this reason and he wired up the house quick! And now, 4 years later after it burned down (fake news said it was an electric fire) I am going to hire him again! — soup for my family (@NateTrocheevos) October 18, 2020

I respect that. I'm planning on voting for this table lamp, because it also is not a politician. Or a money laundererOr a Russian assetOr a killer of 217,000 AmericansAnd it doesn't put babies in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/jDai4LQVLf — Tommy Moniker (@MonikerTommy) October 18, 2020

Some attacks were personal or professional rather than political. One popular take was that Alley’s Cheers co-star Shelley Long was the superior actress. Some gleefully noted that the pinnacle of Alley’s acting career is long past.

I have hundreds upon hundreds of Kirstie Alley MAGAstans coming at me for a tweet about how Shelley Long was better in Cheers and I gotta say I’m shocked that KA has cultivated a rabid fan base, but happy that she has this support in a lonely time. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 11, 2020

I would call for all us to cancel Kirstie Alley but that would require us all going to thrift stores to find VHS copies of “Look Who’s Talking” and then burning them. https://t.co/pQNUUZR9sw — Stephen Crockett Jr. (@SACrockettJr) October 18, 2020

She should get together with James Woods. They'd make a nice demented pair. Who woulda thunk it. — Keith Smith (@_kmsmith) October 18, 2020

