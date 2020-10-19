‘I believed I was not visible’: CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suspended by New Yorker for allegedly showing penis on Zoom call

Jeffrey Toobin, reporter for the New Yorker, has reportedly been suspended for the “embarrassingly stupid mistake” of exposing his genitals on a Zoom call with co-workers. The matter is being investigated by the paper.

The incident occurred last week, according to a report from Vice, during a call between New Yorker employees and WNCY radio.

The New Yorker confirmed the matter is being investigated and Toobin has been suspended.

Toobin said in a statement that he thought he was “off-camera” and “no one on the Zoom call could see me.”

“I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told Vice’s Motherboard. He issued an apology to his “wife, family, friends, and co-workers.”

Toobin, no stranger to personal drama making headlines, has been mocked aplenty on social media after news of his suspension broke, with some theorizing the flashing incident may be even more complicated and many others bringing up past public drama from the writer’s life.

“His comment, ‘I thought I’d muted the video’ makes me think this wasn’t just an accidental getting-dressed-in-the-background type of situation,” Grabien founder and editor Tom Elliott tweeted.

“A CNN analyst who tried to bully a colleague's daughter whom he impregnated into getting an abortion, and who then refused to pay child support, ‘accidentally’ showcased his schvantz during a Zoom call with other reporters,” Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote, referencing an incident in which the married Toobin allegedly impregnated attorney Casey Greenfield, daughter of journalist Jeff Greenfield, in an extramarital affair. He eventually needed to take a paternity test and was even sued over child support.

The news also resulted in ‘Zoom D**k’ trending on Twitter.

Soon to be known as “Toobin’ it" https://t.co/NzJ1TYtxnu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 19, 2020

Just... wow. Jeffrey Toobin’s apology is the weirdest part, it’s basically "I’m sorry I didn’t turn the camera off" instead of "I’m sorry that I’m a psycho and whipped my dick out during a work zoom". https://t.co/w3rVz4cazl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 19, 2020

“i thought i had muted the video” is killing me https://t.co/tPgFyWRhWv — my pal andy (@andylevy) October 19, 2020

Toobin’s Twitter account has been silent since October 13 and his work email has reportedly been shut down. He has also “requested time off” from his duties as a legal analyst at CNN, on which he last appeared on Saturday, which they have granted, according to a network spokesperson.

