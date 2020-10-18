'Cuomo killed my parents': Protesters fill casket with copies of New York Governor's book on his Covid-19 response 'leadership'

Dozens who have lost loved ones after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s controversial Covid-19 nursing home order gathered in Brooklyn to protest the politician, who recently wrote a book on his leadership during the pandemic.

The protesters gathered in front of the Cobble Hill Health Center, a nursing facility, and demanded an apology from Cuomo for his highly controversial March 25 order forcing nursing homes to accept Covid-positive cases, a decision many critics feel was a large factor in the 6500 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic.

Holding signs with such messages as “Cuomo killed my parents” and “Cuomo writes books rather than apologizing,” the demonstrators filled a casket with 6500 covers to Cuomo’s recently released book ‘American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.’

Cuomo has been defiant against criticism, calling it an “orchestrated strategy” from right-wing media like Fox News.

“Can anyone say that a virus that targets the weak and the seniors, [that] we can keep them safe? Nobody can say that,’’ the governor said at a Sunday press conference.

Protest organizer Peter Arbeeny, whose 89-year-old Korean War veteran father died at the nursing home the group protested outside of, blasted Cuomo for not launching an “independent investigation” so people can get the “truth.”

“We are all COVID orphans now,” he said, according to New York Post, adding that if Cuomo admitted his mistake and apologized, “we would forgive.”

“You get a sincere apology when truth comes out,” he continued, “and then we all know, and then we can move on. And we can celebrate the good things.”

