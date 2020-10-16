 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘So brave’: Republican governor mocked for writing ‘Ronald Reagan’ on ballot in protest against Trump

16 Oct, 2020 16:42
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is facing backlash from both ends of the political spectrum after announcing that he voted for the long-dead Ronald Reagan for president as a protest against Donald Trump.

Speaking to the Washington Post about his decision, Hogan admitted his vote was “simply symbolic,” but said, “I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I’d like to see in office.”

Symbolic votes are nothing new for the moderate Republican, as he chose to write his father’s name on the ballot in 2016, a politician who was 88 at the time and passed away the following year. Reagan, on the other hand, has been dead for 16 years.

Hogan’s announcement has not found much support, even among Trump critics.

The stunt was blasted as “bulls**t” by former congressman Joe Walsh, a Republican who briefly flirted with the idea of challenging Trump as his party’s nominee, tweeted in reaction.

“To say as you do that Donald Trump is unfit, yet you won’t vote for the ONLY person who can beat him, is cowardly & makes no sense. Really disappointing,” Walsh tweeted.

“This is so cynical and cowardly. At least own up to your intentions. You’re trying way too hard to appease everyone with this, and it’s tragic,” liberal writer and activist Charlotte Clymer added

Others took on an even more mocking tone when reacting to Hogan’s vote, some even accusing the governor of using the symbolic vote to boost his own national profile ahead of what many experts have predicted will be a 2024 run for president. 

Hogan has long been critical of Trump, but took an especially hardline stance against the administration over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, blasting Trump for not supporting states enough early on when it came to testing. 

The governor ended up procuring testing supplies from South Korea, a move Trump said was completely unnecessary.

“The governor of Maryland could have called Mike Pence, could have saved a lot of money... I don’t think he needed to go to South Korea. I think he needed to get a little knowledge,” the president said in July.

Besides Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, the presidential candidates include Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen, who is on all 50 state ballots; Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins, who is on most state ballots; and independent hopeful, rapper Kanye West, who has made a handful of ballots.

