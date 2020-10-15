 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Twitter CENSORS THE GOVERNMENT, briefly blocking link to GOP website that posted copy of NYPost’s Hunter Biden story

15 Oct, 2020 15:24
Get short URL
Twitter CENSORS THE GOVERNMENT, briefly blocking link to GOP website that posted copy of NYPost’s Hunter Biden story
©  republicans-judiciary.house.gov
After downplaying the censorship of links to a New York Post exposé on the Biden family’s alleged murky business dealings, Twitter is still blocking links to the “unsafe” story, even ones posted by US lawmakers.

When the New York Post published a tranche of emails on Wednesday claiming to reveal Hunter and Joe Biden’s alleged backroom dealings in Ukraine, the story spread like wildfire. That is, until Twitter and Facebook began preventing users from sharing links to the incriminating article. As Republicans and conservatives decried the apparent “censorship,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped in to clear the air, explaining that the article contained “hacked material,” and was therefore in breach of Twitter’s rules.

Also on rt.com Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey blames ‘poor communication’ in Biden story takedown, downplaying Big Tech ‘censorship’ scandal

The Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee skirted the ban by placing the article on their official .gov website, telling followers to “Click, Share, and RT” the scandal-laden story.

However, users trying to click the link were met on Thursday with a warning from Twitter, telling them that the link “may be unsafe.”

“The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe,” the warning read, stating that its content could “steal personal information or harm electronic devices,” could “mislead people or disrupt their experience,” and could contain “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”

Conservatives were outraged. “They aren’t even hiding their bias anymore,” the Judiciary Republicans tweeted. “This is an attack against conservatives.” Rep. Mark Walker (R-North Carolina) called the link suppression “election interference.”

Twitter apparently reversed its ban later on Thursday morning, as the Judiciary Republicans’ link worked as normal by then.

Nevertheless, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee requested an emergency hearing on “Big Tech’s repeated efforts to interfere in the 2020 election,” before voters go to the polls. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, also called on Thursday for Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on potential “campaign law violations.”

Also on rt.com Hunter Biden pursued deals worth tens of million in China, struck bargains for 'his family,' NEW email leaks allege

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies