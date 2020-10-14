 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Merriam-Webster labels ‘sexual preference’ OFFENSIVE after uproar over LGBTQ terminology during SCOTUS confirmation hearing

14 Oct, 2020 07:37
Get short URL
Merriam-Webster labels ‘sexual preference’ OFFENSIVE after uproar over LGBTQ terminology during SCOTUS confirmation hearing
©  Getty Images via AFP / Tim Boyle
Merriam-Webster has been accused of politicizing its dictionary after it flagged the term ‘sexual preference’ as offensive, mirroring a complaint leveled against Amy Coney Barrett during her SCOTUS confirmation hearing.

The curious edit was spotted hours after Barrett was lambasted for using the phrase “sexual preference” to refer to LGBTQ Americans’ sexual orientations as she answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono berated the conservative Supreme Court nominee for using the term, claiming that it was “offensive and outdated.” The senator alleged that “anti-LGBTQ activists” use the phrase to “suggest that sexual orientation is a choice,” when it is really “a key part of a person’s identity.” 

Barrett responded by insisting she meant no offense to the LGBTQ community and said she apologized if her word choice caused harm. 

Also on rt.com Merriam-Webster redefining ‘racism’ to fit BLM narrative turns the dictionary into an instrument of Orwellian thought control

Left-leaning social media users and pundits pounced on the verbal exchange, claiming that it was proof that Trump’s pick for the nation’s top court was unfit to serve. And now it appears that the political posturing has seeped its way into one of the world’s most prestigious English dictionaries. 

Commentator Steve Krakauer revealed that the dictionary had quietly changed its entry for “sexual preference,” declaring the term “offensive.” 

An archived version of the definition for “preference” from late September includes no mention of the phrase “sexual preference” being considered uncouth. The entry was updated on October 13, the same day of Barrett’s hearing. 

Ironically, one of Merriam-Webster’s own definitions of “sexual orientation” describes the phrase as “a person’s sexual preference or identity as bisexual, heterosexual, or homosexual.”

This isn’t the first time that Merriam-Webster has enlisted its dictionary in America’s culture wars. In June, the publisher vowed to redefine “racism” to reflect systemic oppression, and also promised to “revise the entries of other words that are related to racism or have racial connotations.” The move was criticized as political pandering to the Black Lives Matter movement, which alleges that the United States suffers from systemic racism.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies