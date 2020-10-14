 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I saved your damn neighborhood!’ Trump pleads with suburban women to ‘please like me’ at rally

14 Oct, 2020 03:37
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst;  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump made a direct pitch to female suburban voters, urging them to “please like me” while boasting that his “law and order” policies rescued their communities, hoping to boost support from a key voting bloc.

“They talk about the suburban women. And somebody said, ‘I don’t know if the suburban woman likes you.’” Trump told a crowd at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, adding that while they might not like the way he speaks, “they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood.”

So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?

Some recent polling shows that Trump is lagging among female voters in the suburbs, particularly those living in battleground states, with one survey putting Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead with nearly every group of women. It remains to be seen whether Trump’s outreach efforts will have the intended effect.

