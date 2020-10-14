‘I saved your damn neighborhood!’ Trump pleads with suburban women to ‘please like me’ at rally

US President Donald Trump made a direct pitch to female suburban voters, urging them to “please like me” while boasting that his “law and order” policies rescued their communities, hoping to boost support from a key voting bloc.

“They talk about the suburban women. And somebody said, ‘I don’t know if the suburban woman likes you.’” Trump told a crowd at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, adding that while they might not like the way he speaks, “they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood.”

So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?

"Can I ask you to do me a favor: Suburban women, will you please like me?" -- Trump's messaging to women could use a little work pic.twitter.com/xkI5XJanBh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020

Some recent polling shows that Trump is lagging among female voters in the suburbs, particularly those living in battleground states, with one survey putting Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead with nearly every group of women. It remains to be seen whether Trump’s outreach efforts will have the intended effect.

Also on rt.com WATCH ‘immune’ Trump dance to ‘YMCA’ & offer to kiss crowd at 1st post-Covid rally in Florida

Like this story? Share it with a friend!