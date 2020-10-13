WATCH ‘immune’ Trump dance to ‘YMCA’ & offer to kiss crowd at 1st post-Covid rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump made an energetic showing at his first campaign rally since contracting Covid-19, offering to dole out “big, fat” kisses to those in attendance and capping off the event with lively dance steps to ‘YMCA.’

“I went through it, now they say I’m immune – I feel so powerful,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Sanford, Florida on Monday night, referring to his coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month, from which he has since recovered.

I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, and everyone. I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss.

Trump claims he's now "immune" to the coronavirus, feeling "powerful" and willing to "kiss everyone" in the audience. "I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women," he said. pic.twitter.com/0brz0Rl8UQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2020

Hours before the event, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced that the president had tested negative for the virus on “consecutive days,” suggesting his first negative screening took place sometime over the weekend.

The president’s first Covid-positive test came on October 1, spending three days at the Walter Reed medical center in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment before returning to work at the White House.

Trump dancing in Florida.First campaign event since testing positive for Covid 19 pic.twitter.com/YW0djF6BZV — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 13, 2020

Back on the campaign trail on Monday night, Trump appeared determined to prove that he had defeated the virus, remaining on stage for over an hour while boasting of feeling “energized.” Before wrapping up the rally, Trump led the crowd in a dance routine to the Village People’s ‘YMCA’ for nearly the entirety of the song.

