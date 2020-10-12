‘The kind of nation God intends us to be’: Kanye West releases first ad, asks voters to write him in & wants on Rogan (VIDEO)

Facing continued accusations that his presidential campaign is just an act of self-promotion or meant to spoil Joe Biden's chances, Kanye West has released his first campaign ad.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith,” West says in the ad, which features him speaking in front of an American flag intercut with various footage, including people praying in groups.

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves,” the rapper continues. “We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other.”

West ends the ad by saying, “By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.” A message is then shown encouraging people to write-in the rapper’s name for president.

“We stepping out on faith,” the ‘Gold Digger’ singer tweeted when sharing the ad. He also included a link to recently launched ‘Kanye 2020’ merchandise.

A former Trump supporter, West has been accused of running a spoiler campaign to help the Republican president against Joe Biden. Others have questioned his actual chances at winning or even making a significant impact, as he has only made a handful of state ballots and requires voters to write his name in everywhere else.

West, however, has spent $6 million of his own money on his campaign since announcing his run in July, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Running as an independent candidate, though he has named his own political party the “Birthday Party,” West has polled in the single digits when included in surveys. While he says he no longer supports Trump, the president has not criticized West’s efforts in running for president, saying in August he “likes” him “very much” and noting that he and the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, have worked together on criminal justice reform, including the pardoning of Alice Johnson, who had spent decades in prison for a non-violent drug crime.

West also tweeted on Monday that he is interested in appearing on Joe Rogan’s immensely popular podcast, presumably to discuss his presidential ambitions.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” he tweeted, along with a video of Rogan discussing a conversation with West. “I have my team trying to get your number...Let’s do this my friend.”

