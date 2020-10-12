Biden’s speech in Ohio drowned out by Trump trolls chanting ‘four more years’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio was slightly overshadowed by some enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump who drowned out his speech by chanting “four more years!”

While trying to speak about the economy during a drive-in event, Biden found himself talking over Trump supporters several times. Every time he mentioned the president by name, the MAGA supporters would honk their car horns and chant things like “four more years,” “USA” and “Trump.”

“Thanks for that introduction,” Biden said after trying to continue his speech.

Supporters of President Trump drowning out Sleepy Joe's Ohio speech with chants of "four more years!" pic.twitter.com/TRdVrCtiyr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 12, 2020

Trump supporters celebrated the interruption on social media.

If you want to know what enthusiasm looks like, here’s a crowd of Trump supporters chanting “FOUR MORE YEARS!” outside of Biden’s Ohio event pic.twitter.com/9SHtgkiVkj — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2020

You can actually hear Trump supporters chanting "four more years" during Joe Biden's speech in Toledo, Ohio. — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 12, 2020

It was unfortunately not the only moment Biden critics capitalized on during Monday’s event. Biden also quickly made the mistake of saying he is a “proud Democrat” running for Senate, instead of president, a mistake he’s made in the past.

Joe Biden: "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate" pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Biden also fueled criticism earlier in the day when he appeared to not remember the name of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), whom he ran against with Barack Obama in 2016.

“I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor,” he told the press.

Joe Biden is having a normal one, completely forgetting Mitt Romney's name."I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor."pic.twitter.com/5afX0gv6tb — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 12, 2020

Biden and Trump have been running neck-and-neck in support in Ohio, an important swing state in presidential elections. A poll from Baldwin Wallace University this week shows Trump with a slight two point lead over his opponent, and FiveThirtyEight has the two in an almost deadlock race, based on a sampling of poll results.

Trump is holding his own rally on Monday evening in Sanford, Florida, an event he has been heavily criticized for holding only a week after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center to get treatment for Covid-19. Trump has promised a “very big rally.” The campaign event will kick off four days of rallies, with Pennsylvania, Iowa, and North Carolina following.

Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY! https://t.co/TTOlHJT8kr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

