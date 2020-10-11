 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s doctor says he is ‘no longer a transmission risk,’ 10 days after contracting Covid-19

11 Oct, 2020 01:35
U.S. President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2020. © REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House physician Sean Conley has said President Donald Trump is not contagious anymore, giving him the green light to resume public engagements. Trump is set to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a rally in Florida.

Conley said that the results of Trump’s Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, the president took Saturday morning, meet the “currently recognized standards” for him to no longer be considered a health risk to others.

“Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” Conley said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Trump will continue to be “clinically” monitored as he resumes his public duties, Conley noted.

The doctor’s assessment comes shortly after Trump addressed a “peaceful protest” in support of law enforcement from the White House balcony - within a safe distance from the protesters gathered underneath.

During what became his first public appearance after being discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was treated for Covid-19, Trump sought to assure his supporters that he was “feeling great.”

