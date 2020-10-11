Trump’s doctor says he is ‘no longer a transmission risk,’ 10 days after contracting Covid-19

White House physician Sean Conley has said President Donald Trump is not contagious anymore, giving him the green light to resume public engagements. Trump is set to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a rally in Florida.

Conley said that the results of Trump’s Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, the president took Saturday morning, meet the “currently recognized standards” for him to no longer be considered a health risk to others.

“Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” Conley said in a statement on Saturday evening.

JUST IN: Dr. Sean Conley says Trump “is no longer considered a transmission risk to others” based on a PCR test conducted this morning pic.twitter.com/zWiLvaLCRb — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 11, 2020

Trump will continue to be “clinically” monitored as he resumes his public duties, Conley noted.

The doctor’s assessment comes shortly after Trump addressed a “peaceful protest” in support of law enforcement from the White House balcony - within a safe distance from the protesters gathered underneath.

During what became his first public appearance after being discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was treated for Covid-19, Trump sought to assure his supporters that he was “feeling great.”

