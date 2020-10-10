 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Not gonna play’ Trump’s game: Biden says voters ‘don't deserve’ to know about his plans for Supreme Court packing

10 Oct, 2020 19:26
©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Refusing to answer whether or not he supports packing the Supreme Court, Joe Biden has set off alarms by taking things even further and saying voters “don’t deserve” to know his position on the issue.

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), have thus far dodged the question of whether they would pack the Supreme Court with more extra justices if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed before November’s election.

Told in Las Vegas by a local reporter that his position on court packing, which he opposed during the Democratic Party’s presidential primary, is the “number one thing” viewers ask about, Biden dismissed the claim, saying, “Well you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don't want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now.”

“Well, sir don’t the voters deserve to know…?” reporter Ross DiMattei asked. 

“No they don’t deserve,” Biden said, then tearing into President Donald Trump without naming him. “I'm not gonna play his game, he’d love me to talk about, and I’ve already said something on court packing, he’d love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.”

Biden turning the court packing question into a matter of voters not “deserving” to know his position has raised alarm with critics. 

“Strange theory of how elections are supposed to work,” author and Georgetown law professor Randy Barnett tweeted in reaction. 

Court packing has become a more popular idea among Democrats in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and the president’s insistence on filling her seat before the election. Biden himself waved off the notion of packing the Supreme Court while running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, saying “we’ll live to rue that day” if it were ever done. 

He has more recently, however, refused to take a position on the issue, previously stating he would not comment on the matter until after the election.

