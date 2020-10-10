Nearly 500,000 power outages reported across Texas & Louisiana as Hurricane Delta pummels gulf coast with 80mph gusts

Nearly a half-million residents in Texas and Louisiana have been left without power after Hurricane Delta made landfall along the US gulf coast, battering cities with winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Delta hit land in southwest Louisiana on Friday night, inflicting widespread damage and knocking out electricity for some 379,636 people in the state and another 108,402 in neighboring Texas, according to PowerOutage.us, a project that aggregates data from utility companies around the country.

Footage circulating on social media showed powerful gusts sweeping through the streets of multiple Louisiana cities, including Jennings and Lake Charles, where power lines were also seen downed by the wind.

Power poles and lines coming down on Broad St. as the conditions continue to deteriorate here in Lake Charles, LA #HurricaneDelta@weatherchannel@NWSLakeCharles#LAwx@TevinWootenpic.twitter.com/1xztdFwVsA — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) October 9, 2020

This is exactly what we were afraid of happening. Debris from Hurricane #Laura being flung around by Hurricane #Delta's winds. pic.twitter.com/57lGPnNAhH — Hurricane Delta Updates (@WxAtlantic) October 10, 2020

Nearly zero visibility as hurricane winds continue to cut through Downtown Jennings, Lousiana #lawx#hurricanedelta#Deltapic.twitter.com/6fZ6w1dnK4 — Christopher Pipkin (@ChrisPipkinWx) October 9, 2020

As the storm surge began to swell ocean tides along the Louisiana coast on Friday evening, flooding could be seen in some areas of the state, including in the town of Delcambre. According to the New Orleans National Weather Service, however, no flash flood warnings are currently in effect.

Quick 4:15pm CST update from #Delcombre, #Louisiana as @TheTXWXchaser and I settle in to ride out #Hurricane#Delta. Tropical storm force conditions have fully settled in and the storm surge is starting to flood the lowest lying streets in town. About to get a lot worse here. pic.twitter.com/kL6pn7qC5h — Bart Comstock (@SvrWxChaser) October 9, 2020

940p - Outer bands from hurricane Delta will continue to move through the area this evening. Expect gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. No flash flood or tornado warnings currently in effect, but stay aware and have a way to receive warnings. #lawx#mswxpic.twitter.com/kJxh7ca9k0 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 10, 2020

Though the storm was initially classified a Category 2 hurricane, producing winds up to 100 miles per hour, it was downgraded to a Category 1 soon after making landfall. Delta is expected to continue to lose steam as it moves northeast across Louisiana and will eventually become a tropical storm, according to forecasts from local meteorologists.

Hurricane Delta is just barely a Cat 1 Hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Delta will become a Tropical Storm soon and continue to move away from East Texas, dragging the rain/wind/clouds along with it. A very nice weekend is expected. pic.twitter.com/Qpu9wobgPF — Mark Scirto (@KLTVWX) October 10, 2020

Hurricane #Delta will continue to move northeast tonight and tomorrow, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the Mid-South. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for areas along and south of Interstate 40. #tnwx#arwx#mowx#mswxpic.twitter.com/HoXEFkkU2c — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) October 10, 2020

The storm comes on the heels of a number of destructive weather systems in recent months, with the Category 4 Hurricane Laura pounding Louisiana and neighboring states in August with winds up to 150 miles per hour, resulting in some 77 deaths in total and more than $14.1 billion in damage. Tropical Storm Beta also hit Texas last month, wreaking destruction across parts of the state’s coast.

