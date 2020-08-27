 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Category-4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana as authorities warn of ‘catastrophic’ destruction (VIDEOS)

27 Aug, 2020 06:50
This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Laura near the coast of Louisiana on August 26, 2020 ©  RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS / AFP
Hurricane Laura, declared a category-4 storm, has reached the shores of Louisiana. With winds of up to 150mph, the National Weather Service has urged nearby residents to seek shelter immediately.

The storm made landfall early on Thursday, bringing torrential rain and violent winds to coastline communities. Videos show huge gusts pushing against trees and sending debris flying through the air. 

Residents have been ordered to find a safe place to sit out the storm. 

“TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching. Move immediately to a safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!” The National Weather Service tweeted

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported 150mph winds and warned of “potentially catastrophic impacts” on the region.

In one video, huge balls of light, believed to be explosions, can be seen in the distance as powerful, whistling winds bend nearby trees. Another eyewitness shared a video of the terrifying gusts while taking shelter under a porch awning. 

The NHC warned in an earlier message that the storm would create “unsurvivable” conditions along the coast of Texas and Louisiana, and predicted that the hurricane could reach 30 miles (48km) inland.

