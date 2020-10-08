There’s a ‘reasonably good chance’ experimental Regeneron antibody therapy worked for Trump, Fauci says

An experimental antibody therapy by Regeneron Inc has likely helped US President Donald Trump fight coronavirus and “made him much better,” the country’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said.

The treatment, which has been touted by the president as an ultimate cure for coronavirus, might actually have worked, Fauci told MSNBC on Thursday.

“There is a reasonably good chance that, in fact, it made him much better,” Fauci said. While Trump “certainly looks good and apparently feels good”, a “reversal” in his condition is still possible, Fauci warned.

“One of the issues that we all have to be aware of, and his physicians are aware of this, is that the history of Covid-19 is that you could look and feel like you’re doing reasonably well and, after a couple of days, you could have a downturn – namely, a reversal,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump lauded the antibody treatment as the “key” to his recovery and an ultimate “cure,” insisting that its effect turned out to be “unbelievable.”

“I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” Trump stated. He also said he approved emergency use of the antibody cocktail for hospitals, and even promised it would be free for patients when distributed.

The Regeneron antibody drug is still undergoing clinical trials and is not widely available to the general public. Trump was given the treatment thanks to a “compassion use” request from his doctors, which allows patients to gain access to experimental drugs if their condition is life-threatening.

The company said it had experienced a surge in “compassion use” requests since Trump was administered the medicine, and Regeneron’s stock enjoyed a sharp rise on receiving the presidential praise.

