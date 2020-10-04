‘A new low’: SNL gloats about Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, gets not so warm welcome on Twitter

The latest installment of Saturday Night Live contained numerous jokes about Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, but many on social media argued that the comedy show went too far by practically applauding the diagnosis.

The SNL cast used nearly every opportunity to take shots at the US president’s health status. Host Chris Rock began the program by noting that Trump has been hospitalized with coronavirus, adding: “I just want to say my heart goes out to Covid.”

Chris Rock on SNL:“President Trump is in the hospital from COVID and I just wanna say my heart goes out to COVID” I’m not surprised. pic.twitter.com/0vhMXQrOId — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2020

The quip was followed by a skit in which actor Jim Carrey, portraying Democratic nominee Joe Biden, gave a ‘stump speech’ in which he suggested that Trump deserved to be infected with the “dangerous” virus.

You can trust me because I believe in science and karma. Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be. I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine if it did.

The jokes received a chilly reception on Twitter, with many arguing that SNL has become a partisan platform used to fire uninspired broadsides at Republicans.

“SNL is just cheering Trump having Covid. This isn’t comedy, it’s conformist dreck,” wrote conservative commentator Jack Posobiec.

Others described the sketches as “a new low” and “really awful.”

However, some defended the skits, arguing that Trump had been flippant about Covid-19 deaths and that there was nothing wrong about using comedy to criticize the president.

One observer suggested that the controversial jokes could be used to determine if Trump is suffering from serious health problems, noting that if the president doesn’t tweet about the SNL skits, it likely means he’s been incapacitated by the coronavirus.

If Trump DOESN’T tweet about SNL tomorrow, we’ll know he’s truly on death’s doorstep. — Sue Smith (@suesmith666) October 4, 2020

Trump revealed earlier this week that he and his wife, Melania tested positive for Covid-19. He was flown to Walter Reed on Friday evening after experiencing minor symptoms. The president said that he was feeling better but his doctors have cautioned that he’s not “not yet out of the woods.”

Also on rt.com ‘Simpsons strikes again!’ Image of cartoon Trump in coffin spreads like wildfire after positive Covid-19 test

Like this story? Share it with a friend!