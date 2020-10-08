Fly on Mike Pence’s head was ‘mark of the DEVIL’, Lincoln Project co-founder tells MSNBC viewers

When is a fly more than just a fly? When it guest-stars at the VP debate and you are an ex-Republican never-Trumper guest-starring on a left-leaning news network. Then the insect becomes a sign that Mike Pence is a sinner.

This is what happened when MSNBC host Ari Melber asked Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt to share his opinion on the Wednesday debate between Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic contender for the office, Kamala Harris.

The pundit stunned Melber, saying that the fly which landed on Pence’s head during the event was a “sign of the devil” and mused that the insect’s choice “says something” about Trump’s running mate.

Unhinged! Over on MSNBC, Steve Schmidt says a fly landing on Mike Pence during the TV debate is “the mark of the devil” pic.twitter.com/BNZWORdRzH — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 8, 2020

“I don’t think it’s ever a good sign when a fly lands on your head for two minutes,” Schmidt argued. “You know that’s a sign all through the history of sin, and historically, biblically.”

You know a fly, he who commands the fly, has always been seen historically as the mark of the devil.

The line of reasoning, to use the word in its broadest sense, prompted chuckling from Melber. “Well, Steve, now as a journalist, now I have to ask for the record, are you joking? Because the fly could have landed on anyone,” he pointed out.

“Yes. But it didn’t. It landed on MIke Pence, and it says something,” the guest retorted.

Melber ended the interview by prudently saying he “cannot confirm” whether the fly connotes evil or some kind of moral reckoning, noting that is "above my pay grade." Some commenters on Twitter, however, were quick to provide ‘evidence’ that the video-bombing critter had political inclinations.

Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project on MSNBC with Ari Melber: “Historically, the fly on the head is a sign of the devil.” Schmidt: “You’re joking right? I mean the fly could gave landed on anyone.” Schmidt: “But it didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/fxtH0gm4pV — Alyson B. Miller (@PivotGuild) October 8, 2020

Schmidt is a conservative communications strategist, who worked for the George W. Bush administration and for the 2008 presidential campaign of John McCain. One of the people behind the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, he later became a regular commenter on MSNBC.

His suggestion for detecting sin would probably not fly (pun intended) on MSNBC, if applied to Trump’s predecessor. Barack Obama famously slapped away a nuisance buzzing bug during a 2009 interview, earning praise for his lightning reflexes from supporters, and a mild rebuke from PETA.

