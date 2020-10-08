 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
And the winner is... The FLY? Biden fundraises off huge bug after it lands on Pence’s head & steals show at VP debate

8 Oct, 2020 04:11
And the winner is... The FLY? Biden fundraises off huge bug after it lands on Pence’s head & steals show at VP debate
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the first and only VP debate, assisted by a large fly seen standing on his head for an extended period of time, in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. ©  YouTube / USA Today / screenshot;  Reuters / Justin Sullivan
Viewers of the US vice presidential debate may have been surprised to see a third contender on stage: a persistent fly which refused to budge from VP Mike Pence’s head, prompting many to proclaim the insect as the night’s victor.

Though the candidates were separated by plexiglass shields during Wednesday night’s debate amid fears of Covid-19, the precautions were no match for the intrepid fly, which was seen camping atop Pence’s head for several minutes while he and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs on stage.

With a far less contentious debate than the first contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the fly quickly stole the show, becoming the most discussed topic of the night and dominating the Twitter trends.

Countless netizens from all political persuasions rallied behind the fly’s strong showing, many handing it a high ranking in the debate over its human competitors.

Biden wasted no time before enlisting the fly to work on behalf of his campaign, sharing an image of himself wielding a fly swatter with a punny caption.

Providing a rare moment of unity in American politics, the fly has brought together the most vocal opponents and supporters of the Donald Trump administration, putting conservative activists on the same page as Antifa, who both voiced support for the insect

With its newfound celebrity, the insect soon had his own Twitter handle – a swarm of them, in fact –  while some joked it had “totally gone Hollywood,” already letting the fame go to its head.

