Second Trump-Biden debate will be 'VIRTUAL', with candidates in 'separate remote locations'

The second presidential debate between president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will move to a "virtual" format in which candidates will participate from "separate remote locations."

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the change of format in a statement on Thursday. The decision was made "to protect the health and safety of all involved," it said.

The moderator, C-SPAN's Steve Scully, will host the event from the venue were it was originally intended to be held, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. The debate will also retain its 'town hall' format, the commission said.

BREAKING: CPD ANNOUNCES SECOND PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WILL BE VIRTUAL pic.twitter.com/irWLpdCVOF — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 8, 2020

It is not yet known where Trump and Biden will be located during the virtual face-off.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday having spent he weekend at the Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Biden said the pair "shouldn't have a debate" if Trump is still infected with the virus, but added that he would base a decision on his participation on advice from medical experts.

The president's doctors, however, have said that his condition has improved dramatically in recent days and that he is symptom-free and showing detectable levels of coronavirus antibodies.

