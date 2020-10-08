Kanye West livens up drab debate by posting bizarre VIDEO trolling VP candidates
The fly was immediately seized upon by many on both sides of the aisle as a bit of light relief from the somewhat humdrum affair. However, dubious pretender to the Oval Office Kanye West set off a wave of mockery of the vice presidential candidates online with his own bizarre video posted to Twitter.
They had to get the merch first https://t.co/8gBTw6g6Jqpic.twitter.com/6R0aJ6YGjJ— ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2020
In the video someone (presumably West) can be seen holding ‘Vote Kanye’ and ‘Kanye 2020’ baseball hats over the politicians heads while watching the debate on an enormous screen.
Naturally, the crossover meme everyone was waiting for didn’t take long to materialise.
Damn even the fly was rocking the merch pic.twitter.com/K2K2Q5UNZJ— Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 8, 2020
Imma just set this right here...#AllFliesMatterpic.twitter.com/gFgPGuMKf1— Marty B. (@MartyBMuzik) October 8, 2020
On social media some speculated that the hats were a means to inject a bit of cash into his faltering political campaign through merch sales. Many also pointed out that West would have made a welcome addition to proceedings during the vice presidential debate.
Shit he should be the next moderator.— Chill Futurist (@ChillFuturist) October 8, 2020
Kanye I love you but these prices killing me dawg pic.twitter.com/5Om1UMjIwI— Hellboy (@LEOSpeedwagon_) October 8, 2020
West announced his bid for the White House on July 4, but his campaign has floundered several times due to mental health issues and, most recently, a reported Covid-19 infection.
His name will appear on ballots in 11 states, at a cost of $7 million, but he has been accused of running a spoiler campaign to take votes away from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
