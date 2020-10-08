 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Mansplainer-in-chief’: Liberal media talking heads rush to Harris’ defense after Pence’s ‘condescending’ debate performance

8 Oct, 2020 06:49
Get short URL
‘Mansplainer-in-chief’: Liberal media talking heads rush to Harris’ defense after Pence’s ‘condescending’ debate performance
Mike Pence (L) © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson; Kamala Harris (R) © Reuters / Brian Snyder
Mike Pence defending himself against Kamala Harris’ accusations during the VP debate came across as a case of “mansplaining” to liberals who dissected his performance. However, some noted it is “up to the candidate to talk back.”

“She got run over by Pence over and over again. The moderator did nothing about it, but she kept her poise, she kept her composure, and she did great tonight,” CNN’s Van Jones said in a post-analysis, giving Pence a new title: “mansplainer-in-chief.”

Similar takes could be found on other mainstream networks. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos noted while talking with Martha Raddatz that “a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight.”

Stephanopolous had to be informed by his female colleague that “a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate.”

“Yes, it’s history-making, yes, you can talk about her history and who she is and she’s a woman of color there,” she said, “but a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves, or to hold on to that debate in any way they could.”

Other liberal commentators took to social media to express their ‘disgust’ over Pence’s “mansplaining.”

“I don’t think VP Pence’s mansplaining and over-talking is doing a lot to narrow the gender gap, unless it is also turning off more men as well,” journalist Dan Rather tweeted

“Pence’s mansplaining, interrupting, condescending and general smarminess is at an 11 tonight. No wonder suburban women have left the Republican Party in droves,” wrote CNN’s SE Cupp.

More right-leaning critics were slightly more confused by the accusation, especially women calling out men for trying to explain “mansplaining.”

“A lot of male political commentators mansplaining to me how offended I should be by Mike Pence’s mansplaining,” podcaster and author Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted

“Men literally can’t even debate women *in a formal debate* without it being labeled ‘mansplaining,’” Blaze TV host Lauren Chen added.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies