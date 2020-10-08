‘Mansplainer-in-chief’: Liberal media talking heads rush to Harris’ defense after Pence’s ‘condescending’ debate performance

Mike Pence defending himself against Kamala Harris’ accusations during the VP debate came across as a case of “mansplaining” to liberals who dissected his performance. However, some noted it is “up to the candidate to talk back.”

“She got run over by Pence over and over again. The moderator did nothing about it, but she kept her poise, she kept her composure, and she did great tonight,” CNN’s Van Jones said in a post-analysis, giving Pence a new title: “mansplainer-in-chief.”

Van Jones calls Mike Pence the "mansplainer in chief." pic.twitter.com/vkjfiiNGqL — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) October 8, 2020

Similar takes could be found on other mainstream networks. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos noted while talking with Martha Raddatz that “a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight.”

Stephanopolous had to be informed by his female colleague that “a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate.”

“Yes, it’s history-making, yes, you can talk about her history and who she is and she’s a woman of color there,” she said, “but a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves, or to hold on to that debate in any way they could.”

George Stephanopoulos mansplained alleged mansplaining at the debate to his female colleagues, it seems pic.twitter.com/94x3BVIAzW — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 8, 2020

Other liberal commentators took to social media to express their ‘disgust’ over Pence’s “mansplaining.”

“I don’t think VP Pence’s mansplaining and over-talking is doing a lot to narrow the gender gap, unless it is also turning off more men as well,” journalist Dan Rather tweeted.

“Pence’s mansplaining, interrupting, condescending and general smarminess is at an 11 tonight. No wonder suburban women have left the Republican Party in droves,” wrote CNN’s SE Cupp.

Pence's mansplaining, interrupting, condescending and general smarminess is at an 11 tonight.No wonder suburban women have left the Republican Party in droves.#Debates2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 8, 2020

When you have to listen to mansplaining #VPDebatepic.twitter.com/8knHowx489 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 8, 2020

So how do y’all think this mansplaining, rule-breaking, interrupting, patronizing performance by Pence plays with women voters? #VPDebate — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 8, 2020

More right-leaning critics were slightly more confused by the accusation, especially women calling out men for trying to explain “mansplaining.”

“A lot of male political commentators mansplaining to me how offended I should be by Mike Pence’s mansplaining,” podcaster and author Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted.

“Men literally can’t even debate women *in a formal debate* without it being labeled ‘mansplaining,’” Blaze TV host Lauren Chen added.

Men literally can't even debate women *in a formal debate* without it being labeled "mansplaining" https://t.co/6HiQzSWtG4 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 8, 2020

The same women who say they want equality are the first ones to complain about mansplaining or cry sexism. #Equality — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 8, 2020

I can’t wait for Amy Coney Barrett hearings when interrupting a female nominee will no longer be mansplaining and sexist. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!