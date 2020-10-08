Harris claims Biden WILL NOT ban fracking – despite VIDEO of herself & Biden saying the opposite

VP Mike Pence accused Joe Biden multiple times of wanting to ban fracking at the vice presidential debate, which Senator Kamala Harris has denied – that despite Biden’s past comments saying he is actually in favor of a ban.

Even President Donald Trump got involved in Wednesday’s debate after Harris denied a Biden administration would ban fracking.

.@JoeBiden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

Trump tweeted a video of Harris at a town hall event answering a voter asking if she would ban fracking on her first day in the White House by saying, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking, so yes.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

The video was retweeted by Pence’s Twitter account, as well, along with footage of Biden also promising to ban fracking and saying there would be “no place” for fossil fuels in his administration.

1 YEAR AGO: Joe Biden said there will be NO PLACE for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration.Biden’s dangerous plan will crush the economy and kill American jobs. pic.twitter.com/hAgRzHIWOL — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 31, 2020

Despite the accusations, Harris denied wanting to ban the practice multiple times on Wednesday night, even saying at one point: “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.”

The president and vice president were far from the only critics to slam Harris and question her “fact.”

“Joe Biden is on video saying he will end fracking completely,” conservative actor James Woods tweeted.

“It must be nice to be a Democrat where you can always have it both ways. We all know Joe is banning fracking but Kamala can lie about it unchecked other than by @vp. Well done @Mike_Pence!” Donald Trump Jr. added, sharing yet another video of Biden saying he will ban fracking in the past.

It must be nice to be a Democrat where you can always have it both ways. We all know Joe is banning fracking but Kamala can lie about it unchecked other than by @vp. Well done @Mike_Pence!#VPDebatespic.twitter.com/yPhXC8hpP7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 8, 2020

A Harris Administration would destroy fracking https://t.co/Nm19ewmKbj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2020

Also leading to confusion about Biden and Harris’ position on the controversial practice of fracking, which involves drilling into the ground and releasing gas and oil from shale rock, is the fact that Harris was partly behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-New York) radical and expensive Green New Deal, which also would ban fracking.

Biden called the plan a “crucial framework” when releasing his own plan for the environment. He said at the last presidential debate, however, that he does not support the Green New Deal and has also claimed Trump has “lied” when he says the former vice president is in favor of banning fracking.

Ocasio-Cortez jumped into the fracking debate on Wednesday night too, tweeting that the practice is “bad” and claimed the GOP “lies” about the plan.

