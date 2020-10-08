 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence v Kamala Harris in US vice-presidential debate
HomeUSA News

‘Looks a little like plagiarism’: Pence uses past Biden scandal to slam Harris on Covid-19 response plan

8 Oct, 2020 01:46
Get short URL
‘Looks a little like plagiarism’: Pence uses past Biden scandal to slam Harris on Covid-19 response plan
©  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
VP Mike Pence brought up past accusations of plagiarism against Joe Biden to slam Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ vague plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic at the vice presidential debate.

After Harris slammed the Trump administration’s “failure” to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic – while not specifying the details of what she and Biden would mandate. She then accused the Donald Trump administration of still having “no plan” of having the coronavirus.

Pence responded by slamming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee with a line that won praises from supporters on social media.

“The reality is when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way,” Pence said, “and, quite frankly, when I look at their plan...it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”

Also on rt.com WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence v Kamala Harris in US vice-presidential debate

Pence praised Trump for cutting travel from China and claimed tens of millions of doses of a vaccine would be ready before the end of the year. 

Harris quickly rolled her eyes at the comment and moderator Susan Page interrupted Pence and moved to the vice presidential nominee.

Harris doubled down on her criticism of the Trump administration’s response, saying it hasn’t worked due to the death toll number, but she offered no specifics on how her response would be different. 

Biden has faced renewed criticism over admitting committing plagiarism during his first year of law school and exaggerating his academic record before dropping out of the 1988 presidential race. The former vice president has been accused of plagiarism since then, as well.

Also on rt.com New England Journal of Medicine goes PARTISAN, urges Americans to VOTE TRUMP OUT over handling Covid-19

Pence’s shot earned plenty of praise from supporters on social media. 

“Hahahahaha! The plagiarism jab wiped Kamala’s smirk off her face for a second. Now all she can do is repeat herself,” conservative author Michelle Malkin tweeted

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies