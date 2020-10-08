WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence v Kamala Harris in US vice-presidential debate

While the future of the upcoming second round of US presidential debates remains uncertain, VP candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are facing off in their only debate of the 2020 campaign.

Moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, the debate takes place at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, and is divided into nine 10-minute segments.

This year, the vice-presidential match, which is usually considered pretty uneventful, gained way more attention due to President Trump having been hospitalized with Covid-19 after debating Biden a week ago.

If Trump doesn’t fully recover in time, the VP discussion might well be the last debate in the campaign. While Biden insists the event should be canceled if the president remains contagious, Trump himself is eager to get back in the game if he’s cleared by his doctors. On Tuesday, the president’s physician updated the public on Trump’s wellbeing, saying that he “reports no symptoms” of Covid-19 and is doing “extremely well”.

The other two presidential debates are scheduled to take place on October 15 and October 22.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

