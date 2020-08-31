‘Trump lies about me’, Biden says, while switching his position on fracking to an opposite one...again

In a Pennsylvania campaign speech, Joe Biden touched on his energy plan which will not include the banning of fracking, despite past promises to end the controversial practice.

Briefly touching on his energy plan if elected president in November, Biden had folks scratching their heads when he promised that he would not ban fracking. The former vice president used the moment to slam President Donald Trump by saying the idea that he would ban the controversial practice is a “lie” from his opponent.

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” Biden said.

Biden discusses his energy plan: "I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me." https://t.co/LBywpukq9Gpic.twitter.com/B5QXkBoQbt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

The problem many have with the statement is that Biden has suggested he would ban fracking multiple times in the past, many of which are on video.

“Would there be any place for fossil fuels including coal & fracking in a Biden administration?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked Biden at a Democratic presidential debate.

“No we would, we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated. And no more subsidies for either one of those either any fossil fuel,” he replied.

And that’s just one example. Biden has promised during campaign stops to “end fossil fuel” usage.

Biden also wants to eliminate all fossil fuels.“I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel”pic.twitter.com/OJJzufe1ea — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2020

He has literally said he would stop fracking. https://t.co/1nQvXt1Y2bhttps://t.co/SK8AFjbKBb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 31, 2020

FACT CHECKBIDEN WILL BAN FRACKING pic.twitter.com/gkOOCcFMZH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2020

Biden’s vice presidential pick Kamala Harris has also taken a hardline stance on fracking, saying during a CNN town hall when she herself was trying to run for president that “there is no question” she is in favor of banning fracking.

Biden’s position on fracking is not entirely clear. Critics have accused him of promising a ban on the practice, but he has also stated he would oppose new drill leases on federal land and more strict red tape to ensure water is not being contaminated.

His vague promises to end reliance on fossil fuel and his committing multiple times to “eliminate” fracking, however, leaves room for doubt and brings into question whether Trump has ever truly “lied” about the former vice president’s policies.

Biden’s new commitment to not end fracking may not be a popular one with Democrats and left-wing groups, who have become increasingly critical of the practice, which involves drilling into the ground and releasing gas and oil from shale rock. The infamous water crisis in the city of Flint, Michigan, which occurred when Biden was vice president, had critics question whether it could be linked to fracking efforts in the area.

High levels of lead and bacteria were found in the water after the city switched its water supply to the Flint River and the pipeline used to transport was not given the proper amount of corrosion control, according to studies. Critics say fracking partly led to the contamination of the water, though others argue the long-standing practice is safe. A $600 million settlement was announced this year for citizens who can prove personal injuries directly related to the water contamination.

The settlement followed months of mediation between the state and residents who had filed more than 100 lawsuits.

Following the crisis, Trump won Michigan in 2016 – becoming the first Republican to win the state in decades.

However, Trump has been openly supporting fracking – and during this month’s Republican National Convention, has criticized Biden for even considering a ban on the practice.

“Biden has promised to abolish the production of American oil, coal, shale and natural gas laying waste to the economies of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico, destroying those states,” the president said.

