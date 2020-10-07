 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump is symptom-free, stable & has detectable levels of Covid antibodies – White House doctor

7 Oct, 2020 17:06
Get short URL
Trump is symptom-free, stable & has detectable levels of Covid antibodies – White House doctor
File photo: Donald Trump photographed leaving hospital on October 5, 2020 © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has been free of coronavirus symptoms for more than 24 hours, according to White House physician Sean Conley, and shows detectable levels of antibodies for Covid-19.

Conley told the media on Wednesday that Trump’s vital signs remained stable and within the normal range. The president has not needed or received any supplemental oxygen since hospitalization, the White House doctor added.

Trump was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday despite reportedly experiencing only mild symptoms of the disease. He stayed at the hospital for three days, receiving treatment with an experimental drug cocktail. 

The president’s positive Covid-19 test last week marked the beginning of a serious outbreak at the White House, with First Lady Melania Trump, presidential spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, as well as several top officials and staffers contracting the disease.

Also on rt.com Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for Covid-19, and Resistance rejoices

Despite online speculation about his condition, Trump returned to work earlier this week and appearing on the White House balcony. He also said was not only feeling better, but better than he did 20 years ago.

“Don’t let it [Covid-19] dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it,” he told Americans.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies