Trump is symptom-free, stable & has detectable levels of Covid antibodies – White House doctor

US President Donald Trump has been free of coronavirus symptoms for more than 24 hours, according to White House physician Sean Conley, and shows detectable levels of antibodies for Covid-19.

Conley told the media on Wednesday that Trump’s vital signs remained stable and within the normal range. The president has not needed or received any supplemental oxygen since hospitalization, the White House doctor added.

Trump was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday despite reportedly experiencing only mild symptoms of the disease. He stayed at the hospital for three days, receiving treatment with an experimental drug cocktail.

The president’s positive Covid-19 test last week marked the beginning of a serious outbreak at the White House, with First Lady Melania Trump, presidential spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, as well as several top officials and staffers contracting the disease.

Also on rt.com Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for Covid-19, and Resistance rejoices

Despite online speculation about his condition, Trump returned to work earlier this week and appearing on the White House balcony. He also said was not only feeling better, but better than he did 20 years ago.

“Don’t let it [Covid-19] dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it,” he told Americans.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!