Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for Covid-19, and Resistance rejoices

President Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus – prompting celebrations from Democrats who have blamed him for the current US immigration policy.

Miller has been working remotely and tested negative for the past five days, but turned up a positive test on Tuesday and was quarantined, multiple outlets reported citing a senior White House official.

The news triggered an outpouring of vitriol on social media last seen in May, when Miller’s wife Katie – an aide to Vice President Mike Pence – tested positive for the virus.

“There is a god,” tweeted the Gravel Institute, which describes itself as the left's answer to Prager University.

Stephen Miller has COVID. There is a god. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) October 6, 2020

Musician Mikel Jollett tweeted sympathy for the “families of the 26,000 innocent children” that Miller “threw in a cage.”

Seriously though, with Stephen Miller getting covid, my deepest sympathies go to the families of....the 26,000 innocent children that ghoulish fuck threw in a cage. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 6, 2020

Former DNC staffer and activist Adam Parkhomenko accused Miller – who is Jewish – of being a member of the KKK.

Good luck contact tracing Miller’s last klan meeting. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 6, 2020

Resistance Twitter star Eric Garland, of “game theory” Russiagate fame, laughed that there was “some form of organic matter not completely repelled by Stephen Miller.”

ADDENDUM: Fact Checkers are concerned that this could be hostile foreign propaganda, that likely even chunks of RNA floating in air are creeped out by Stephen Miller.Updates later tonight on the Gorilla Channel™. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 6, 2020

Less famous online liberals also chimed in, calling Miller subhuman or posting memes depicting him as a bat or a vampire.

I thought only humans could get COVID. 😏 #StephenMillerpic.twitter.com/DRcTnyadf2 — Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) October 6, 2020 So now we definitely know that the virus can jump from one species to another. — N.D. Pendent 🇺🇸* BLACK LIVES MATTER *🇺🇸 (@NPendent) October 6, 2020 So, basically, the Coronavirus has come full circle — started in a bat, migrated to humans, and now it’s gone back to infecting bats. pic.twitter.com/Y9DtGJaAGQ — Rob Major (@RobMajor4) October 6, 2020

Miller may be the one member of the Trump administration more hated by the Resistance than the president himself. In one instance, he defended immigration restrictions by telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that the poem on the Statue of Liberty isn’t the law of the land.

Resistance Democrats similarly celebrated Trump’s positive test last week, only to fume in frustration when Trump seemed to beat the virus and was discharged from the Walter Reed National Medical Center after only three days.

There are times when it is best to saying nothing. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 6, 2020

One exception was Jennifer Rubin, the Washington Post “conservative” columnist, who tweeted “There are times when it is best to saying [sic] nothing” in response to news about Miller, after having a full-on meltdown over Trump.

