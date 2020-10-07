‘No redactions!’ Trump says he ordered TOTAL declassification of ALL Russiagate and Clinton email probe documents

US President Donald Trump says he has authorized the release of “any and all” documents related to the Russiagate conspiracy theory and the Hillary Clinton email scandal, noting the material would be completely free of redactions.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any and all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” the president said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!

The announcement came hours after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe authorized the release of a number of documents linked to the Trump-Russia scandal, including hand-written notes from former CIA Director John Brennan, who served during the latter half of the Barack Obama administration.

The declassified notes suggest that Brennan had briefed Obama on a “plan” by then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to smear Trump with allegations of ‘Russian collusion’ as a means of “distracting the public from her use of a private email server” before the 2016 election. Clinton’s spokesman, Nick Merrill, has deemed the allegations “baseless bulls**t.”*

NEW: declassified @JohnBrennan notes from briefing @BarackObama per @DNI_Ratcliffe “Alleged approved by @HillaryClinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify @realDonaldTrump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” pic.twitter.com/IiVb4XlGke — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 6, 2020

